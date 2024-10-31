Lamvin Expands Successful Artful Acoustics Line; Introduces Three Exclusive Concrete Prints as Part of New Industrial Collection

We've really dialed in the designs and printing technique to capture the texturized look of real concrete. Our WoodPrint Collection is perhaps our most popular, but I expect that the Concrete prints will meet or exceed it. -David Castellanos Post this

"Artful Acoustics has been well-received in the design community. We've really dialed in the designs and printing technique to capture the texturized look of real concrete," explained David Castellanos, LAMVIN's president. "Our WoodPrint Collection is perhaps our most popular, but I expect that the Concrete prints will meet or exceed it."

Tricia Pilny, Vice President, shared that the new, printed designs came about because of emerging design trends and customer conversations. "We're seeing a shift to industrial interior design. That's the beauty of Artful Acoustics: they work well with today's modern interiors."

The Concrete line features three standard print options: Slab, a mid-tone grey concrete print featuring rivets, Haze, a lighter concrete print, and Charcoal, a darker shade. Learn more about the Artful Acoustics line and see how beautiful quiet can be at Lamvin.com/artful-acoustics.

About LAMVIN

Founded in 1961, LAMVIN is a leading manufacturer of quality, custom architectural acoustical products for walls and ceilings. We attribute our success to our innovative products, excellent lead times and our friendly and responsive customer service. Learn more about LAMVIN, its product line, educational opportunities, and more by visiting lamvin.com.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its affiliated companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.

