Lamvin Introduces Artful Acoustics, a New Line of Exclusive Printed Acoustic Panel Kits

"The beauty of Artful Acoustics is two-fold: we maintained the simplistic installation offered with Oceanside but upped the design factor in this new product rollout." - David Castellanos, President of LAMVIN

Shipping with all necessary hardware and drawings of suggested installation configurations, even a novice DIY-er can install these panels for a high-end statement wall look within minutes. Each kit can cover 32 square feet of wall space for a sizeable spatial, acoustical and environmental impact. All panels feature a straight, flat, wrinkle-free surface and tailored corners. Digital printing is applied to each design with saturated inks to ensure the colors will not fade over time.

"If you want to bring the outdoors in, choose a design from the WoodPrint Collection," suggested Mark Rich, Lamvin's Vice President of Sales, "Or, if you're longing for the design drama of the 1920s, you'll find it in Art Deco. The two collections, though very different in appearance, are equally striking thanks to the eye-catching designs and modern printing technique we employed."

The Wood Print Collection features four standard color options: Classic Gray, Rich Oak, Natural Pine and Red Mahogany. The Art Deco Collection is being introduced with one print, Diamond, offered in four color combinations: Nouveaux, French 75, Jewel and Gimlet.

Learn more about the Artful Acoustics line and see how beautiful quiet can be at Lamvin.com/artful-acoustics.

About LAMVIN

Founded in 1961, LAMVIN is a leading manufacturer of quality, custom architectural acoustical products for walls and ceilings. We attribute our success to our innovative products, excellent lead times and our friendly and responsive customer service. Learn more about LAMVIN, its product line, educational opportunities, and more by visiting lamvin.com.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its affiliated companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group