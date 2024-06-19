LAMVIN Opens Its Doors; Launches Prema, A Premium Interior/Exterior Acoustic Product Line

The baffles, banners, noise barriers and sound curtains are offered in standard and custom sizes, and twelve rich colors.
OCEANSIDE, Calif. , June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAMVIN, a Catalyst Acoustics Group company and manufacturer of premium acoustical products, is pleased to announce the launch of Prema, a line of baffles, banners, noise barriers and sound curtains that can be used in interior or exterior applications. All are offered in standard and custom sizes, and twelve rich colors.
Prema continues Lamvin's tradition of producing high-quality, eye-catching products, but expands the brand's reach into more industries and applications. "We're known for acoustic products that double as artwork in places like offices, hotels and restaurants," explained David Castellanos, President of LAMVIN. "Prema helps to bring design to outdoor dining, music and recreation facilities and more, while helping to solve noise problems at these venues."
Products in the Prema line are durable and tear-resistant, highly water repellant, and offer great Ultraviolet (UV) light and mildew resistance. "Our customers will be pleased to learn that they can expect Prema to have a lifespan of ten years even in the harshest exterior environments when they're properly installed," shared Castellanos.
He furthered, "We pride ourselves on helping to solve noise problems for our customers, and now, we have an even larger catalog to choose from to act as a greater resource and true partner."
Learn more about Prema baffles, banners, noise barriers and sound curtains and see how beautiful quiet can be at lamvin.com/prema.
About LAMVIN
Founded in 1961, LAMVIN is a leading manufacturer of quality, custom architectural acoustical products for walls and ceilings. We attribute our success to our innovative products, excellent lead times and our friendly and responsive customer service. Learn more about LAMVIN, its product line, educational opportunities, and more by visiting lamvin.com.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its affiliated companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.
