LAMVIN Opens Its Doors; Launches Prema, A Premium Interior/Exterior Acoustic Product Line

We're known for acoustic products that double as artwork in places like offices, hotels and restaurants. Prema helps to bring design to outdoor dining, music and recreation facilities and more, while helping to solve noise problems at these venues. - David Castellanos, LAMVIN President

Products in the Prema line are durable and tear-resistant, highly water repellant, and offer great Ultraviolet (UV) light and mildew resistance. "Our customers will be pleased to learn that they can expect Prema to have a lifespan of ten years even in the harshest exterior environments when they're properly installed," shared Castellanos.

He furthered, "We pride ourselves on helping to solve noise problems for our customers, and now, we have an even larger catalog to choose from to act as a greater resource and true partner."

Learn more about Prema baffles, banners, noise barriers and sound curtains and see how beautiful quiet can be at lamvin.com/prema.

About LAMVIN

Founded in 1961, LAMVIN is a leading manufacturer of quality, custom architectural acoustical products for walls and ceilings. We attribute our success to our innovative products, excellent lead times and our friendly and responsive customer service. Learn more about LAMVIN, its product line, educational opportunities, and more by visiting lamvin.com.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its affiliated companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.

