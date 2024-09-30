Lance Bachmann & LB Capital: Dominating the Roofing Industry in 2024

"At the end of the day, numbers don't lie. We've turned LB Capital into a powerhouse in just over a year, and we're just getting started. The formula works because it's built on solid fundamentals: work hard, hire smart, and never stop pushing." Post this

Outside of Bachmann himself, though, you could probably count on one hand the people who would have ever thought his companies would be as successful as they are in 2024.

And if you asked him a while ago, even HE might not have believed at times, in his wildest dreams, that LB Capital would be scaling these heights.

As we head into the final months of 2024, Bachmann has turned LB Capital into a force in the roofing space. LB Capital, which Bachmann started in 2023 after he sold 1SEO (his digital marketing company started in 2009), has been growing at an exponential rate over the last 12 months. Currently, the LB Capital Family of Companies includes roofing and siding companies all across America: Munz Roofing (in the New Jersey/Eastern Pennsylvania market), Lee's Roofing (in the Fresno and Sacramento, California market), Roofing Pups (in the Utah, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, and Upstate New York markets), and Planet Roof (in the Pittsburgh and Altoona Western Pennsylvania markets).

LB Capital also owns the Roofing Process Conference, and also has interests in four tech companies as well: Shock I.T. Support, Network Drops, Cabling Drops, and Titan Pro Technologies. Of course, he has also sold 1SEO, Dilling Heating and Cooling, as well as Cherry Roofing, all over the last few years.

Thanks to his hard work over the years, Bachmann now has a net worth over $100 million, and that number will continue to grow.

"Grow" is apropos for LB Capital and Bachmann, who grows and scales companies to the point that they are worth many times what they were when he took over, then sells those companies to private equity.

It is a tried and true formula that has worked very well for Bachmann, and one that will continue to see his net worth skyrocket throughout the rest of the year, decade, and beyond.

"I've always believed that success is built on hard work, grit, and a relentless drive to push forward, no matter what obstacles are in your way," Bachmann said. "I didn't come from money, and no one handed me anything. Everything I've built, from 1SEO to LB Capital, came from a vision and putting in the work, day in and day out.

"People doubted me early on—hell, there were days I doubted myself—but you have to stay the course. Surround yourself with people who believe in the mission, and never stop learning. What I've done with LB Capital is just the beginning. We've acquired some amazing companies in the roofing space, and they're growing faster than anyone could've imagined. That's because we put in the time, we put in the effort, and we hold ourselves accountable to being the best.

"The truth is, if you're not thinking about growth, you're already losing. Every day, I wake up thinking about how we can improve, how we can scale, how we can take these companies to the next level. The roofing industry might not be as sexy as tech, but I see opportunities where others don't.

"It's about more than just building businesses—it's about building teams, building systems, and building a legacy. I've always been committed to giving 100%, and I expect the same from everyone I work with."

There have been home run deals in the businesses Bachmann has already sold–1SEO, Cherry Roofing and Siding, and Dilling Heating and Cooling have each gone for eight-figure sums–as well as Painting Pups, which gave Bachmann and LB Capital sales in four different verticals.

As we enter the final months of this year, though, the focus is clearly on the roofing space for Bachmann and LB Capital. With the 6th Annual Roofing Process Conference (the first with Bachmann helping lead the charge) set for Marco Island, Florida December 4th to the 6th–with the main topic "Build it to sell it"–it will be a strong end to 2024 on the Family of Companies' roofing side.

"The Roofing Process Conference isn't just an event—it's a movement," Bachmann said. "We're bringing together the best minds in the roofing industry to learn, grow, and push the boundaries of what's possible. This isn't some ordinary conference where you sit in a room and hear the same tired speeches. We're talking about real, actionable strategies that you can take back and implement in your business immediately."

"What makes the Roofing Process Conference so powerful is the diversity of people and ideas. You've got contractors, business owners, tech innovators—all under one roof—focused on one thing: growth. This is where the future of roofing is shaped. If you're serious about scaling your business, growing your team, and staying ahead of the competition, you need to be in that room.

"I'm not interested in the status quo. I want to see this industry evolve, and that's what we're doing at this conference. It's about giving roofers the tools they need to succeed in an industry that's rapidly changing. From the latest technology to the best business practices, this is where you'll find game-changers.

"You're not going to find another event like this. If you're ready to elevate your business and learn from the top leaders in the industry, this is where you need to be. I can promise you, what we've got lined up for this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before. You don't want to miss it."

One thing that Bachmann has always been elite at over the years is innovation in various spaces. From his time at the top of the digital marketing game at Yellow Pages and 1SEO, Bachmann knows that marketing is pivotal to the growth and success of any home service business. Shock I.T. Support and Titan Pro Technologies have each helped take LB Capital's (and many other roofing, HVAC and home service companies around the county) entities to another level over the last 18 months.

Now, they will both be front and center at the Roofing Process Conference, showcasing just how important they have been to the growth of LB Capital and its roofing businesses.

As for the future, Bachmann and LB Capital are not sitting on their laurels (or their current valuations). He wants 2025 to be even bigger, as LB Capital grows into more roofing markets throughout the country.

And maybe even beyond?

"What we have done with LB Capital is just the beginning," Bachmann added. "We've acquired some amazing companies in the roofing space, and they're growing faster than anyone could've imagined. That's because we put in the time, we put in the effort, and we hold ourselves accountable to being the best.

"At the end of the day, numbers don't lie. We've turned LB Capital into a powerhouse in just over a year, and we're just getting started. The formula works because it's built on solid fundamentals: work hard, hire smart, and never stop pushing.

"The sky's the limit for us, and I'm excited to see what's next."

