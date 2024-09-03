Lance Bachmann, LB Capital, complete second roofing roll-up, with My Pittsburgh Roofing joining Planet Roof family

LB Capital Founder Lance Bachmann is always excited to talk about the roofing business, but he was especially effusive in his praise for the new roll-up.

BRISTOL, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For LB Capital, this last year and a half has been a special ride.

Lance Bachmann founded LB Capital in early 2023, and it has not stopped growing since: along with roofing companies from coast to coast, Bachmann and LB Capital have multiple tech companies, real estate holdings, and HVAC/Plumbing companies.

The "growing" word is apropos, as LB Capital has a penchant for growing and scaling companies, before selling them on to private equity. Bachmann and LB Capital have become masters of this over the last 18 months, and have once again made a splash in the roofing world, where LB Capital has become synonymous with all parts of the roofing industry.

This is not something new for Bachmann, though: he has already done this on four occasions, growing digital marketing company 1SEO from scratch before exiting early last year for a mid-eight-figure sum. He has done the same with Dilling Heating and Cooling and Cherry Roofing, and with each sale, Bachmann learns more.

Bachmann recently announced that My Pittsburgh Roofing would be joining the LB Capital Family of Companies under the Planet Roof name. It is the second roll-up up three successful roofing companies in the short history of LB Capital, joining the roll-up of Munz Roofing, Only the Best Builder, and Jim Rhubart Roofing from earlier this year.

My Pittsburgh Roofing, which has serviced the areas north of Pittsburgh for nearly a decade and a half, joins the Planet Roof name. Planet Roof has been a staple in the counties south of Pittsburgh for many years. Add in Altoona's Link Roofing, and you now have a Western Pennsylvania roofing powerhouse.

Bachmann is always excited to talk about the roofing business, but he was especially effusive in his praise for the new roll-up.

"We are building something very special in Western Pennsylvania," Bachmann said. "When we partnered with Adam and Travis with Planet Roof, then added Nathan with Link Roofing, we knew we were putting in place a stronghold in and around Pittsburgh and Altoona. It made sense to add My Pittsburgh Roofing, and then roll it up like we did with Munz.

"We have seen just how successful Munz has been over the last year–they are on pace to do more than $30 million this year and are pacing at $3 million a month–and can see many similarities with this new Planet Roof roll-up. It is an exciting time for LB Capital right now."

LB Capital's roofing companies–which include Munz Roofing, Jim Rhubart Roofing, Lee's Roofing of Central and Northern California, Roofing Pups Utah, Roofing Pups Maryland, Roofing Pups Georgia, and new Roofing Pups South Carolina, as well as the Roofing Process Conference–are on pace to do over $100 million in 2024, and will continue to grow and scale at record rates over the next 18 months.

Bachmann has the Roofing Process Conference upcoming on Marco Island, Florida from December 4-6, and he will be speaking about everything to do with buying, building, marketing, growing, scaling, and selling roofing companies.

"This is why I wake up in the morning, to help folks build and scale businesses," Bachmann said. "The Roofing Process Conference is going to be three days worth of knowledge. With my background in digital marketing, along with our panel of elite speakers, I think this just shows how all-in LB Capital is with the roofing industry.

"Build it to sell it, build it to sell it, I can't reiterate it enough. This has been a fantastic year and a half for LB Capital and its companies, but trust me, we are only getting started. We will look back on this first 18 months as the beginning of something great. I am so excited to keep this thing rolling. This new roll-up just continues all the positive momentum we have built."

