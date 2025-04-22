Lance J. Gordon Wins 2024 National Best in Glow Design Award for Best Outdoor Architectural Lighting Design

Lance J. Gordon of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has been honored with the 2024 National Best in Glow Design Award, recognizing his transformative lighting work on a luxury estate in Alamo, CA. Chosen by 60 franchise owners in addition to select franchisor business leaders and suppliers, Gordon's design showcases elegance, sustainability, and a deep connection to client vision.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), the nation's premier provider of outdoor lighting for residential and commercial properties, proudly announces that Lance J. Gordon, Principal Designer and Owner of OLP of North Bay, CA, has been awarded the 2024 National Best in Glow Design Award. This prestigious honor recognizes the most outstanding outdoor architectural lighting design within the OLP system across the United States in 2024.

The annual award is determined by a panel of over 60 OLP franchise owners, along with executives from Empower Brands and leaders from key OLP supplier partners.

Mr. Gordon was selected for his remarkable work on a lighting design created for a multimillion-dollar residential estate in Alamo, California, completed in January 2024. The winning project features a masterfully crafted lighting plan that accentuates the property's architectural elements, curated landscape art, and luxurious outdoor living spaces—employing sustainable, elegant, and timeless lighting techniques.

Rich Young, President of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, praised the project, stating:

"Lance's work in Alamo is a masterclass in outdoor lighting design. It reflects not only technical excellence, but a deep understanding of how light can transform a property into a living work of art. His commitment to design integrity and client satisfaction made this project stand out among the finalists."

Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands, added:

"At Empower Brands, we champion franchisees who lead with innovation and a client-first mindset. Lance Gordon exemplifies these qualities. His dedication to quality, creativity, and personalization elevates the OLP brand and helps us set the standard for excellence we strive for nationwide."

Since establishing a market presence for OLP in the San Francisco area in June 2020, Mr. Gordon has built the business into the Bay Area's premier provider of architectural and landscape lighting. He has led numerous high-profile residential and commercial projects, earning praise for his meticulous design work and unwavering commitment to the client experience.

At the heart of Mr. Gordon's philosophy is a dedication to a "no-compromise design integrity" approach, always putting the client's vision first.

"I don't design until I understand," said Gordon. "Our process begins with discovery—walking the property, asking the right questions, and truly listening. Only after fully understanding the space and the client's vision do we begin to create. Every lighting design should reflect both the personality of the client and the natural and architectural beauty of the environment."

About Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Headquartered in Glen Allen, VA, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has completed more than 150,000 installations nationwide over the last 25+ years. With a presence in over 100 markets across the U.S., OLP specializes in low-voltage outdoor lighting systems and provides expert design, installation, and ongoing maintenance services.

OLP is a proud member of Empower Brands, a world-class franchise platform headquartered in Glen Allen, VA, representing a portfolio of leading commercial and residential brands serving homes and businesses across North America.

