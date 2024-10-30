Landbase Intelligence Debuts at TechCrunch Disrupt, Offering Revolutionary Go-To-Market Insights for Businesses

"I've lived the challenges B2B leaders face in deciding where to allocate sales and marketing spend. That's why I'm excited to launch Landbase's GTM Intelligence—to help businesses refine their go-to-market strategies and boost efficiency," said Daniel Saks, CEO and co-founder of Landbase. Post this

GTM Trust Score: Evaluates a company's digital credibility across multiple channels and provides a detailed report with actionable insights to improve trustworthiness and increase the likelihood of success for go-to-market campaigns.

GTM Sentiment Analysis: Leverages advanced machine learning to uncover key information and metrics on market perception and customer sentiment toward a brand and its offerings.

GTM Competitive Intelligence: Delivers detailed insights into current market dynamics and competitors that will inform better strategic positioning and opportunities for competitive advantage

Landbase emerged from stealth mode in September, announcing a $12.5 million seed round of funding followed by the release of its GTM-1 Omni action model, designed to optimize omnichannel go-to-market strategies.

To demonstrate the power of the Landbase Intelligence suite and GTM-1 Omni, Landbase has integrated them into Ameca, one of the world's most advanced humanoid robots. Ameca was onsite at the TechCrunch Expo Hall with the Landbase team on Tuesday, October 29th, to meet visitors, take selfies, and answer pressing go-to-market questions.

"I've lived the challenges B2B leaders face in deciding where to allocate sales and marketing spend. That's why I'm excited to launch Landbase's GTM Intelligence—to help businesses refine their go-to-market strategies and boost efficiency," said Daniel Saks, CEO and co-founder of Landbase. "We're committed to helping organizations unlock their revenue potential with the insights they need to thrive in a complex market."

Businesses can now visit landbase.com/intelligence to get their GTM Trust Score and view their personalized GTM Profile. The Landbase Intelligence tools are built on top of the GTM-1 Omni Action Models, further enhancing Landbase's lineup of omni-channel and multi-modal solutions that help sales and marketing organizations generate leads that convert.

"Landbase has harnessed machine intelligence to deliver market insights that were previously unattainable, regardless of cost," stated T.C. Doyle, Go-To-Market industry expert and best selling author. "What used to take months of intensive research and could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars is now streamlined and accessible through Landbase's GTM Intelligence. It's a transformative approach that redefines market intelligence for today's leaders."

As businesses navigate the complexities of modern marketing, Landbase positions itself as a game-changer, enabling teams to operate more effectively and efficiently in converting leads into revenue.

For more information about Landbase Intelligence suite and other groundbreaking products, visit Landbase.com. Discover how Landbase can elevate your go-to-market strategy.

About Landbase: Landbase is at the forefront of intelligent automation, leveraging advanced AI technology to help businesses streamline their go-to-market strategies. With a focus on enhancing human performance and eliminating repetitive tasks, Landbase empowers organizations to reclaim their time and drive meaningful results.

About T.C. Doyle: T.C. Doyle is a best-selling author and expert in go-to-market strategies. He possesses over two decades of experience covering the IT industry as a writer and editor. He has led content for Penton's Channel brands and served as editor at large for Cisco, bringing his deep expertise to the technology sector.

Media Contact

Janine Wald, Landbase, 1 7143303153, [email protected], https://www.landbase.com/

SOURCE Landbase