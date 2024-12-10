Landbase Introduces Agency Network for Sales & Marketing Agencies to Elevate Client Lead Generation with Agentic AI

"Our agency network provides sales and marketing agencies with everything they need to differentiate themselves, optimize their cost structure, and deliver unparalleled results for their clients," said Daniel Saks, CEO of Landbase. Post this

"Sales & Marketing agencies face unprecedented challenges in today's market, from increasing noise in email channels to the rapid rise of AI-enabled competition," said Daniel Saks, CEO of Landbase. "Our agency network provides sales and marketing agencies with everything they need to differentiate themselves, optimize their cost structure, and deliver unparalleled results for their clients. We believe this partnership between human talent and cutting-edge technology is the future of outbound sales."

The Landbase agency network provides agencies with exclusive access to the following:

Comprehensive Lead Generation Platform: A powerful, end-to-end solution for omnichannel campaigns. This includes email, LinkedIn and dialer outreach, website visitor tracking, and inbound nurturing tools, enabling agencies to streamline their lead generation stack and processes.

AI-Powered Sales Enablement Tools: Leveraging Landbase's cutting-edge AI intelligence, agencies receive tailored playbooks with actionable recommendations. These playbooks optimize targeting, messaging strategies, and the integration of tech stacks to enhance overall brand credibility and drive better conversion rates.

Co-Marketing and Partnership Opportunities: Agencies gain exclusive co-marketing opportunities, including partner promotions and branded campaigns. As certified Landbase partners, agencies can leverage this endorsement to further strengthen their reputations and expand their reach within the industry.

Early participants in the network are already seeing tangible benefits, including Atlantic Growth Solutions, Darwinian Ventures, Martal Group, StratDev of the Landbase platform and tools.

"As a go-to-market agency focused on small to midsize companies and early-stage startups, we see the enormous value Landbase can deliver in accelerating revenue growth and transforming the way companies approach outbound sales," said Mark Haines-Lacey, CEO of Atlantic Growth Solutions. "With the Landbase platform, we're able to deliver more targeted and impactful campaigns for ourselves and our clients. Being part of their agency network also positions us as a leader in our industry for delivering AI-driven innovation to our clients."

The Landbase Agency Network is now accepting partner applications at landbase.com/partners. Selected partners will gain access to exclusive resources and promotional support, solidifying their roles as leaders in AI-first sales and marketing innovation.

For more information about the Landbase Agency Network or to apply for the program, visit www.landbase.com or contact [email protected].

About Landbase: Landbase is an Agentic AI company that intelligently automates go-to-market workflows for businesses. Landbase has trained the GTM-1 Omni model on billions of data points, enabling organizations to launch highly relevant, omnichannel campaigns with minimal manual input. By combining machine intelligence with top human performance, the Landbase platform empowers businesses to scale their lead generation efforts autonomously, delivering proven success in improving conversion rates while lowering total cost of ownership.

