Landis+Gyr and Microgrid Labs forge strategic partnership to revolutionize Electric Vehicle Fleet Planning and Operations

Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Fleet Management Platform: Key focus of the collaboration is provision of an all-encompassing platform designed to meet the unique needs of Electric Utilities and Fleet Operators. This platform enables utilities to efficiently advise and manage their electrified vehicle fleets, from planning, design, and simulation to managing day-to-day operations.

Comprehensive Fleet Right Sizing: The joint solution incorporates advanced analytics and modeling tools to assist fleet operators in determining the optimal size and composition of their electrified vehicle fleets. By analyzing historical data and predicting future trends, the platform guides fleets in making informed decisions about fleet size, thereby maximizing efficiency, and minimizing investments.

Data-driven Decision Support: Leveraging advanced analytics and real-time data, the solution empowers Electric Utilities and Fleet Operators with valuable insights to make informed decisions. This data-driven approach optimizes fleet performance, reduce operating costs, and enhance overall sustainability.

Scalable Solutions for Large Fleets: The partnership's solution is designed to cater to the needs of large vehicle fleet operators, ensuring scalability as fleets grow. This scalability is crucial for Electric Utilities in supporting the expansion of their electric vehicle fleet customers over time.

Strategic Rollout Planning: Efficient deployment of electric vehicle fleets requires careful planning and strategic execution. The partnership offers a robust rollout planning module that considers factors such as charging infrastructure availability, feeder constraints, and geographical considerations. This enables utilities to implement grid upgrades in a phased and well-coordinated manner, ensuring a smooth transition and minimizing disruptions to operations.

Grid Flexibility Management: EV Load and energy management systems play a vital role in enabling smart grid integration. By facilitating effective bi-directional communication between the charging infrastructure, Grid Infrastructure and Vehicle Infrastructure, both utilities and fleet operators can take advantage of this interoperable solution to ensures that fleet's charging needs can adapt to future changes in grid capabilities, regulations, and V2G opportunities. Future proofing electric fleets with EV Depot Energy Management technology safeguards against potential grid limitations and allows for seamless integration with evolving energy systems and technologies.

"We are excited about the partnership with Landis+Gyr and look forward to delivering transportation electrification on a large scale to align fleet operators and utilities for a grid in balance. With our joint solution we are enabling customers to plan and manage their fleets with increased efficiency to support global efforts towards decarbonization. Landis+Gyr's experience as leading global energy efficiency solutions provider, paired with our know-how in electric vehicle fleet management, offers a comprehensive solution to integrate electric vehicles into the grid infrastructure to ensure grid resilience and stability in an everchanging environment" said Narayanan Sankar, Co-founder and CEO, Microgrid Labs.

"The partnership with Microgrid Labs adds pivotal technological expertise to our expanding flexibility management offering. By integrating electric vehicle fleet management capabilities into the portfolio, we are now able to deliver a solution that offers transportation electrification as part of the solution to ensure grid resilience, rather than adding another challenge for utilities to manage increasing demand. As part of our flexibility management offering, Microgrid Labs solution becomes a key enabler in driving transportation electrification for a more sustainable tomorrow." said Amith Kota, Global CTO, Landis+Gyr.

About Microgrid Labs

Microgrid Labs (MGL) is a Technology and Software Company that specializes in Electrification of Transportation and Microgrids. MGL's expertise includes mathematical modeling, simulation and software. Its proprietary modeling, simulation and optimization software EVopt, models the driving and charging process, quantifies electrical demand and derives the right balance of vehicle battery size, charging infrastructure capacity and operational constraints. MGL's services for the fleet electrification industry includes provision of Software and Advisory services for Planning, Design, Simulation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Fleets.

For more please visit http://www.microgridlabs.com and https://myevopt.com/

About Landis+Gyr

For more than 125 years, Landis+Gyr has been an industry leader in energy management solutions. Using its advanced metering infrastructure and other cutting-edge smart grid technologies, Landis+Gyr has helped utility companies all over the globe improve their operations, protect their assets, lower their operating costs and provide better customer service. With a focus on quality, reliability, and innovation Landis+Gyr's portfolio of products and services can help you do the same and modernize your smart grid for the future.

For more please visit https://www.landisgyr.com/about/

