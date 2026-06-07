Landless Theatre Company Presents EVIL LIBRARIAN: A New Musical in Washington, DC

"The novel jumped out as a mix of Wicked and Mean Girls, combining the supernatural with themes of female friendship and some of the more serious issues that teens face" Post this

Fans of the original Evil Librarian novel will have the rare opportunity to meet Michelle Knudsen in person. At the Saturday, June 20 2pm performance, she will sign copies of the novel, which will be available for purchase at the venue. There will also be a talkback with the creators on the journey from novel to stage musical.

The novel Evil Librarian began for Knudsen as, in her words, "a fun side project" while she was working on something heavier. "But then I was having so much fun that I completely abandoned the first story so I could focus on this one," she recalls. "Many of the non-supernatural parts are heavily influenced by my own high school experience. I was a theater kid, although unlike Cyn I liked being onstage more than being backstage… I had my share of hopeless crushes, especially on those bass-baritones… Many people suggested the book would make a great musical, and I loved the idea, although I honestly never dared to dream it would happen. I can't wait to see it come to life on stage."

The new musical adaptation brings together composer/lyricist Andrew Lloyd Baughman, Producing Artistic Director of Landless Theatre Company, and Boston-based playwright/lyricist Jillian Blevins. The two began developing the musical with Knudsen's permission in 2024, drawn to the story's blend of horror, humor, and heartfelt teenage friendship.

"The novel jumped out as a mix of Wicked and Mean Girls, combining the supernatural with themes of female friendship and some of the more serious issues that teens face," said Baughman. "Knudsen and I were clearly 'theatre kids' of the same generation, I appreciated the familiar musical theatre references and influence of Buffy The Vampire Slayer."

The show follows high school theatre kid Cynthia Rothschild (played by Jillian Dove), whose best friend Annie Gibson (played by Rachel Johnson) falls under the spell of a charming new librarian who turns out to be a demon. Between rehearsals for Sweeney Todd, protecting her school from supernatural forces, and sorting out her own feelings for tech-guy Ryan Halsey (played by Leo Dalton), Cyn discovers that love, courage, and friendship may be the most powerful forces of all.

The musical also embraces the theatricality embedded in the novel, including the book's now-beloved references to Sweeney Todd. Knudsen laughs that there is "a scene at the end of the school's triumphant production where a giant swirling vortex opens and demons begin to transform into their real selves and enormous tentacles start pulling people down. I'm still not sure how they're going to manage that, but I can't wait to find out!"

Knudsen hopes the emotional center of the story shines through in the musical form. "One of the things I love about musical theater is its ability to drive home a story's emotional content in a really powerful way," said Knudsen. "The show still centers around the relationships: Cyn and Ryan, and even more especially, Cyn and Annie. I hope audiences are able to experience in a bigger, more immersive way how love and friendship can be lifelines through all kinds of horrors, whether that means the difficult parts of everyday life or fending off demon possession."

The production is running in rep at The Writer's Theatre with Landless' popular Capital Fringe show TOM LEHRER IS ALIVE AND WELL AND HAS GIVEN AWAY ALL RIGHTS TO HIS MUSIC. Tickets and info at lehrershow.com.

Evil Librarian performances are June 11-21 at The Writer's Center (4508 Walsh Street, Bethesda, MD). Tickets are available at www.landlesstheatrecompany.org.

Media Contact

Andrew Baughman, Landless Theatre Company, 1 3014732233, [email protected], landlesstheatrecompany.org

SOURCE Landless Theatre Company