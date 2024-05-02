Landlord Studio Launches Free Listing Syndication Ahead of Peak Moving Season

Charles Chan, CEO of Landlord Studio said, "We're delighted to be partnering with Zillow and Zumper. By integrating the feature with Landlord Studio's accounting functionality we're able to offer our customers a more integrated end-to-end experience so they can streamline processes and improve ROI." Post this

The new rental listing syndication feature enables landlords to create a free listing, set up a pre-screening questionnaire, and syndicate to multiple top channels with the click of a button to get their listing in front of more prospects than ever.

Using the feature, Landlords can collect leads, manage applications, and run tenant screening reports in a single centralized location. By pulling it all into one system the spreadsheets and multiple account logins that used to dominate this process of finding great tenants are eliminated.

Charles Chan, CEO of Landlord Studio said, "We're delighted to be partnering with Zillow and Zumper. By integrating the feature with Landlord Studio's accounting functionality we're able to offer our customers a more integrated end-to-end experience so they can streamline processes and improve ROI."

Landlord Studio's rental listing syndication is part of a full suite of property management tools designed to help small to medium-sized landlords save time and drive more profitable outcomes.

Landlords can make informed decisions with tenant screening to ensure they select the best possible tenant and then leverage Landlord Studio's free tools like online rent collection and property maintenance management, to streamline tenant and lease management. The result is quality tenants that stay longer.

The launch of syndication further develops Landlord Studio's value proposition, extending it beyond accounting to give landlords all the features they need to manage every aspect of their rental portfolio and achieve their long-term real estate investment goals.

About Landlord Studio

Landlord Studio is a comprehensive cloud-based property management and accounting system for landlords and property managers. Find tenants, collect rent, manage maintenance, track income and expenses, and run customizable reports for a streamlined tax time.

