Landlords Are Exploiting Tenants' Distaste for Moving To Raise Rent

"Moving is stressful because it disrupts nearly every part of daily life," says Reagan Phillips, home organization and storage expert at StorageUnits.com. "There's the financial burden of hiring movers, paying deposits, and covering unexpected costs, and logistically, it's overwhelming to pack, organize, and coordinate timelines. On top of that, many people feel anxious about leaving a familiar space and fear ending up in a situation where they're less comfortable. Moving creates a physical, emotional, and financial strain all at once."

Most renters are willing to accept higher rent at renewal. Forty percent say they would accept a 1% to 4% increase, 20% would accept 5% to 9%, 8% are willing to accept 10% to 14%, and 3% say they would tolerate an even higher increase. About 24% say they would move rather than accept any increase, and 4% are moving regardless.

Landlords are aware of this reluctance. One in five (21%) say they charge existing tenants more than new ones. Nearly half (47%) say they do this because tenants are unlikely to move over a rent increase. In fact, 17% of renters say they have seen their former unit re-listed at a lower rate after declining to renew. If that happened, 45% of renters say they would be very angry and 34% would be somewhat angry.

Significant increases are common. Among landlords surveyed, 28% say they typically raise rent by 5% to 9%, and 6% say they raise it by 10% or more. While 53% say they try to reward long-term tenants with smaller increases, others admit they use rent hikes as a tool to push tenants out. Three percent say they use this tactic all the time, 6% say often, and 21% say sometimes.

"Landlords charge renewing tenants more than new ones because they are willing to take the chance that the existing tenant will decide they would rather pay the rent increase than deal with the hassle of finding a new place and moving," says licensed real estate broker Chuck Vander Stelt. "Rent increases will always risk long-term tenant retention, but landlords can use techniques to soften the impact of a rent increase. For example, upon a tenant signing a lease, let them know what the rent will be at the next renewal period."

Negotiation is not guaranteed. Nearly 1 in 10 landlords say they are not open to negotiating rent increases. Only 18% say they are always willing to negotiate, 17% say often, and 35% say they are sometimes willing to negotiate.

