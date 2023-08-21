Landmark College and Six Red Marbles Join Forces to Enhance Landmark's Online Education for Neurodivergent Students

Landmark College, the pioneering institution in specialized education for students with learning differences, has joined forces with Six Red Marbles (SRM), a leading provider of innovative educational solutions. This groundbreaking partnership aims to transform online learning for neurodivergent students, offering comprehensive programs tailored to diverse learning needs.

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Landmark College, the pioneering institution in specialized education for students with learning differences, has joined forces with Six Red Marbles (SRM), a leading provider of innovative educational solutions. This groundbreaking partnership aims to transform online learning for neurodivergent students, offering comprehensive programs tailored to diverse learning needs.

Since its establishment in 1985, Landmark College has been a trailblazer in providing college-level studies for students with dyslexia, ADHD, autism, and executive function challenges. With over four decades of research and practice, the institution has continuously empowered and supported neurodivergent learners through both residential and online programs.

Landmark College's commitment to innovation and inclusivity led to the creation of LC Online, a digital platform that extends its renowned Landmark Pedagogy to neurodivergent students worldwide. LC Online features a suite of programs designed to cater specifically to these learners, including Dual Enrollment for high school students, College START with online associate degrees, and a 5-Day Summer Boot Camp for college students. Additionally, Landmark College offers a post-baccalaureate certificate in Learning Differences and Neurodiversity, enriching educators' expertise in supporting diverse learners.

By collaborating closely with Six Red Marbles, known for its expertise in curriculum development and learning experience design, Landmark College aims to further unlock the potential of neurodivergent students. Together, they have crafted a diverse range of 3- to 4-credit-hour undergraduate courses. These courses incorporate a balance of synchronous and asynchronous elements to accommodate varied learning preferences.

This partnership opens new doors for neurodivergent students, offering them unprecedented opportunities to pursue an associate degree with concentrations in Business, Career, Communications, and Computer Science. Through Landmark College's strength-based approach and SRM's innovative educational solutions, neurodivergent students can unleash their full potential and embark on transformative learning journeys.

"This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to show our capabilities in meeting the needs of diverse learners. We have always worked to build accessible learning materials, and this project will expand our deeper understanding of learner support," said Robin Zaccardo, Chief Experience Officer of Six Red Marbles.

"It's a great joy to collaborate with Six Red Marbles," expressed Denise Jaffe, Co-Director for Undergraduate LC Online and Intersession Programs, a key figure in Landmark College's success. "This partnership aligns with our mission to empower students with diverse learning needs, ensuring they have the support and resources to excel in their academic pursuits."

Together, Landmark College and Six Red Marbles are spearheading a new era of online education, one that champions the unique strengths of neurodivergent students. This alliance stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of education.

ABOUT SIX RED MARBLES

Six Red Marbles (SRM) delivers high-quality educational programs at scale and has decades of experience developing custom materials and assessments that can align with any educational standard. We have developed thousands of interactive learning programs for school districts, publishers, colleges, universities, and more with the support of our global network of subject matter experts. A privately held company based in Boston, Mass., SRM brings modern, innovative instructional design, content and curriculum development, project management, and publishing to preK–12, higher education, adult learning, and publishing markets around the world.

To learn more about the services available at Six Red Marbles, contact us at www.sixredmarbles.com/contact-us.‥

ABOUT LANDMARK COLLEGE

Landmark College was the first institution of higher learning to pioneer college-level studies for students with dyslexia. Today, Landmark College is a global leader in integrated teaching methods for students with learning disabilities (including dyslexia), ADHD, autism, or executive function challenges. The College offers bachelor's and associate degrees and short-term summer programs on its campus in Putney, Vermont, and online programs such as dual enrollment courses for high school students, College START for post-graduate/gap year students, a fully online associate degree, and a graduate-level certificate in Learning Differences and Neurodiversity for educators and professionals.

