Landmark Realty Announces Official Opening of Crescent at Chevy Chase

Landmark Realty, Inc. is excited to announce the grand opening of Crescent at Chevy Chase, their premier luxury apartment community in Washington, D.C. The development marks a significant achievement for the family-owned company, with the project transforming the site of the former Newdale Mews Apartments into a modern 111-unit multifamily community. Situated at 3929 Landmark Ct., adjacent to the upcoming Purple Line and Capital Crescent Trail, Crescent at Chevy Chase offers residents unparalleled access to amenities such as the new Chevy Chase Lake Town Square, local dining, vibrant retail, and Rock Creek Park. Strategically located near NIH-Walter Reed, the Beltway, District line, and downtown Bethesda, the community provides convenience and connectivity. Led by Rob Bindeman, president of Landmark Realty, and supported by financing from Eagle Bank, the project involved collaboration with key professionals such as Jeff Parana, Jon Eisen, and Jennifer Farris. The result is two interconnected buildings that seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with a focus on spaciousness, livability, and resident-centric design. Crescent at Chevy Chase features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, each with a patio or balcony. The upper-level units offer breathtaking views of the Columbia Country Club's golf course. The community boasts numerous amenities, including a rooftop terrace, co-working spaces, a club room, bicycle and resident storage, an entertainment kitchen, a pet spa, and a wellness studio. Outdoor spaces and community bikes contribute to an enhanced living experience. Crescent's zoning aligns with the 2012 Chevy Chase Lake Master Plan, connected to the Purple Line construction. Fourteen apartment homes have already been leased through Montgomery County's Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit (MPDU) program. Crescent at Chevy Chase stands as a testament to Landmark Realty's dedication to providing new housing options in the Washington Metropolitan Area. Learn more by visiting the official website or scheduling a tour at https://crescentatchevychase.com/.

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Landmark Realty, Inc., a distinguished family-owned manager, developer, and operator of multi-family properties in the Washington, D.C. metro area, proudly announces the official opening of their first ground-up development, the luxury apartment community Crescent at Chevy Chase, fifteen years from the onset of the redevelopment effort.

Landmark Realty has successfully transformed the former site of the 65-year-old Newdale Mews Apartments into a new 111-unit apartment multifamily community. Nestled at 3929 Landmark Ct., adjacent to the upcoming Purple Line and the Capital Crescent Trail, Crescent at Chevy Chase offers residents unparalleled access to the new Chevy Chase Lake Town Square, local dining, vibrant retail, and the scenic Rock Creek Park. Residents find themselves just minutes away from NIH-Walter Reed, the Beltway, the District line, and downtown Bethesda.

The Bindeman family, stewards of the apartments since the mid-1970s, entrusted Rob Bindeman, president of Landmark Realty, to lead the vision of the development of this project, supported by financing from Eagle Bank. Alongside Development Manager Jeff Parana of Potomac Development Group, Architect Jon Eisen of The Eisen Group, and interior designer Jennifer Farris of Bandura Design, the team collaborated with general contractor Eichberg Construction to craft two interconnected buildings seamlessly fusing modern aesthetics with a thoughtful focus on spaciousness, livability, and resident-centric design.

Crescent at Chevy Chase boasts a range of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring a patio or balcony. Upper-level units offer stunning views of Columbia Country Club's golf course. Building amenities include a rooftop terrace, co-working spaces, a club room, bicycle and resident storage, an entertainment kitchen, a pet spa, and a wellness studio with an indoor weight and cardio center, complemented by an outdoor fitness patio. Several outdoor gathering spaces and community bikes exclusively for residents enhance the overall living experience.

Crescent's zoning was designated in the 2012 Chevy Chase Lake Master Plan, linked to the inception of Purple Line construction. Crescent will now offer a premiere housing option along the Purple Line corridor. Already, fourteen apartment homes have been leased in accordance with Montgomery County's Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit (MPDU) program.

Crescent at Chevy Chase is a testament to Landmark Realty's persistence through the development process and commitment to providing new housing options in the Washington Metropolitan Area. For more information, visit the official website or stop by tour to experience the Crescent Difference https://crescentatchevychase.com/.

