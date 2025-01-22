Landmark Ventures Welcomes Lisa Riley as Global Head of Events

With Senior Hire, Landmark Continues to Expand Its Expertise in Delivering Curated VIP Events That Enable Clients to Achieve Substantial Business Growth Through Strategic Engagements
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Landmark Ventures is proud to announce the appointment of Lisa Riley as Executive Vice President & Global Head of its Events Practice. Lisa brings more than 30 years of unmatched expertise in building and expanding successful event businesses that drive significant revenue growth and deliver transformative experiences for clients worldwide. Her leadership will spearhead Landmark's mission to deliver premier, high-impact events that foster connections and drive meaningful business outcomes.
Lisa's career includes senior leadership roles at Gartner, Citigroup, Thomson Reuters, and Forrester, where she redefined the global events landscape. Most recently, as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Events at Forrester, Lisa marshaled a transformative pivot to digital, establishing an industry-leading virtual events model that achieved significant revenue growth and set new benchmarks in audience engagement, particularly with its swift and successful focus to fully monetized virtual events during the pandemic. Under her leadership, Lisa orchestrated a wide array of experiences across North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific that earned industry acclaim for Forrester, including her successful expansion of the B2B Summit - SiriusDecisions, the must-attend event for B2B marketers including CMO, Sales CSO, and Product CPO leaders.
Before joining Forrester, Lisa led the global expansion of Gartner's flagship events portfolio, doubling its revenue, including the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™, recognized as one of the most influential gatherings for CIO, CTO, CISO, and CDO executives. As a dynamic and innovative leader, Lisa has consistently delivered remarkable results:
- Exceptional Growth and Impact: Lisa has overseen events that have generated more than $100 million in sales opportunities, with her strategies directly contributing to critical revenue growth.
- Pioneering Innovation: Her team was the first in the industry to monetize a profitable virtual events business, setting a benchmark for competitors.
- Commitment to Excellence: Lisa has developed event content strategies aligned with flagship product offerings, delivering thought-provoking insights and actionable advice to clients.
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership: She has integrated DEI programs as a core pillar in event strategy, enriching client and community engagement.
"Lisa's reputation as a dynamic leader in the events industry precedes her. She has a proven track record of creating exceptional experiences and delivering value for all stakeholders involved," said Zeev Klein, CEO of Landmark Ventures. "Her expertise aligns perfectly with our focus on connecting global leaders to foster innovation, collaboration, and impact, particularly in Landmark's highly curated VIP dinners and industry gatherings."
At Landmark, Lisa will oversee the strategy, design, and execution of its portfolio of events, including flagship forums and bespoke experiences tailored to clients' unique business growth strategies. Landmark's events are distinguished by their ability to seamlessly blend exclusive thought leadership with actionable networking opportunities. Its proven model combines high-touch curation, strategic partnerships, and an ecosystem-driven approach to provide transformative value for attendees, sponsors, and clients alike.
Lisa's distinguished career reflects her ability to adapt to evolving market needs, foster innovative solutions, and inspire high-performing teams. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Ithaca College and actively supports community initiatives through nonprofit board memberships.
For more information about Landmark Ventures and opportunities to partner on curated events, visit www.landmarkventures.com.
About Landmark Ventures
Landmark Ventures is a leading strategic advisory, business development, and events management firm dedicated to creating transformative growth and meaningful relationships. For more than two decades, the team has partnered with Fortune 500 companies, high-growth startups, and leading investors to unlock opportunities and deliver measurable results. From M&A and corporate partnerships to high-impact conferences and curated networking experiences, its work bridges the gap between strategy and execution, empowering clients to thrive in competitive markets. Headquartered in New York City, Landmark Ventures is the ultimate dealmaking platform -- driving growth, opportunity, and success for its clients on a global scale.
