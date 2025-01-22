Landmark Ventures Welcomes Lisa Riley as Global Head of Events

"Lisa has a proven track record of creating exceptional experiences and delivering value for all stakeholders involved. Her expertise aligns perfectly with our focus on connecting global leaders in Landmark's highly curated VIP dinners and industry gatherings." Post this

Before joining Forrester, Lisa led the global expansion of Gartner's flagship events portfolio, doubling its revenue, including the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™, recognized as one of the most influential gatherings for CIO, CTO, CISO, and CDO executives. As a dynamic and innovative leader, Lisa has consistently delivered remarkable results:

Exceptional Growth and Impact: Lisa has overseen events that have generated more than $100 million in sales opportunities, with her strategies directly contributing to critical revenue growth.

in sales opportunities, with her strategies directly contributing to critical revenue growth. Pioneering Innovation: Her team was the first in the industry to monetize a profitable virtual events business, setting a benchmark for competitors.

Commitment to Excellence: Lisa has developed event content strategies aligned with flagship product offerings, delivering thought-provoking insights and actionable advice to clients.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership: She has integrated DEI programs as a core pillar in event strategy, enriching client and community engagement.

"Lisa's reputation as a dynamic leader in the events industry precedes her. She has a proven track record of creating exceptional experiences and delivering value for all stakeholders involved," said Zeev Klein, CEO of Landmark Ventures. "Her expertise aligns perfectly with our focus on connecting global leaders to foster innovation, collaboration, and impact, particularly in Landmark's highly curated VIP dinners and industry gatherings."

At Landmark, Lisa will oversee the strategy, design, and execution of its portfolio of events, including flagship forums and bespoke experiences tailored to clients' unique business growth strategies. Landmark's events are distinguished by their ability to seamlessly blend exclusive thought leadership with actionable networking opportunities. Its proven model combines high-touch curation, strategic partnerships, and an ecosystem-driven approach to provide transformative value for attendees, sponsors, and clients alike.

Lisa's distinguished career reflects her ability to adapt to evolving market needs, foster innovative solutions, and inspire high-performing teams. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Ithaca College and actively supports community initiatives through nonprofit board memberships.

For more information about Landmark Ventures and opportunities to partner on curated events, visit www.landmarkventures.com.

About Landmark Ventures

Landmark Ventures is a leading strategic advisory, business development, and events management firm dedicated to creating transformative growth and meaningful relationships. For more than two decades, the team has partnered with Fortune 500 companies, high-growth startups, and leading investors to unlock opportunities and deliver measurable results. From M&A and corporate partnerships to high-impact conferences and curated networking experiences, its work bridges the gap between strategy and execution, empowering clients to thrive in competitive markets. Headquartered in New York City, Landmark Ventures is the ultimate dealmaking platform -- driving growth, opportunity, and success for its clients on a global scale.

Media Contact

Mel Ochoa, Landmark Ventures, 1 2122688500, [email protected], www.landmarkventures.com

SOURCE Landmark Ventures