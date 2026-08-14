Lando & Anastasi, LLP Mourns the Passing of Partner Thomas M. Sullivan

"Tom's impact on L&A extends far beyond his professional accomplishments," said Partner Keith Noe. "For more than two decades, Tom helped shape who we are as a firm. He was a thoughtful leader, a generous mentor, and a trusted friend to so many of us. He will be deeply missed." Post this

Before entering the practice of law, Tom worked as a Senior Electrical Design Engineer at Raytheon Company, where he contributed to communications and missile defense systems for the U.S. Department of Defense. His engineering background shaped his approach to intellectual property law, and he became a trusted advisor to some of the firm's largest and most longstanding clients, helping them build and protect their patent portfolios over many years.

Tom was also deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of lawyers and business leaders. He maintained a strong connection to his alma mater, Suffolk University, where he earned his J.D., cum laude. He later served as an instructor at the Sawyer Business School and was active in several university advisory roles. In 2017, Suffolk University Law School honored him with the McDermott Alumni Award for his contributions to the law school community.

Whether teaching students, mentoring younger attorneys, counseling entrepreneurs, or supporting colleagues, Tom enthusiastically shared his time and experience. He cared deeply about helping others develop professionally and took particular pride in seeing those around him succeed.

Tom also contributed greatly to the broader legal community in Boston. He served for several years as Vice Chair of the City Year Legal Community Annual Breakfast and was a longtime member of the Boston Intellectual Property Law Association.

"Tom's impact on L&A extends far beyond his professional accomplishments," said Partner Keith Noe. "For more than two decades, Tom helped shape who we are as a firm. He was a thoughtful leader, a generous mentor, and a trusted friend to so many of us. He will be deeply missed."

Tom leaves an enduring legacy at L&A and among the many clients, colleagues, students, entrepreneurs, and members of the legal community whose lives and careers he touched. His intellect, generosity, curiosity, and commitment to others will remain an important part of the firm he helped build.

The entire L&A community extends its deepest condolences to Tom's family, friends, colleagues, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

About Lando & Anastasi, LLP

Lando & Anastasi, LLP (L&A) partners with clients to protect their innovations through sophisticated and innovative intellectual property strategies related to patent, trademark and copyright protection, licensing and associated transactions, counseling, trade secrets, and litigation. This partnership complements an emphasis on creative and strategic solutions guided by a solid understanding of each client's business imperatives. Highly experienced and skilled in the most cutting-edge technologies across industries including life sciences, software, cleantech, medical devices, chemical and electrical engineering, and high-tech manufacturing, L&A attorneys counsel clients ranging from individuals to early-stage and venture-backed start-ups, to national and global corporations of all sizes. For more information and the latest firm news and insights, please visit lalaw.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Jessica Tallman, Lando & Anastasi, LLP, 1 617-395-7047, [email protected], https://www.lalaw.com/

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