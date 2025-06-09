Lando & Anastasi, LLP Welcomes Accomplished In-House IP Counsel Bill Lacy as Senior Counsel

"I'm excited to join L&A and work with such a talented team of IP professionals," said Bill Lacy. Post this

Bill's career spans both in-house corporate roles and private practice, with particular expertise in patent strategy, freedom-to-operate analysis, and IP risk management. Most recently, he served as Vice President & Senior Associate General Counsel, Global IP at a large, publicly traded, consumer products company, where he led a team of attorneys and managed worldwide patent and trademark strategy across multiple business units, while supporting rapid business growth. Bill also spent nearly two decades on the IP team at an industry-leading golf product manufacturer, where he was instrumental in building and leading the company's in-house patent department from the ground up.

"I'm excited to join L&A and work with such a talented team of IP professionals," said Bill. "The firm's reputation for excellence in IP law and commitment to providing sophisticated counsel that aligns with clients' business objectives makes this an ideal fit. I look forward to leveraging my in-house experience to help clients achieve their strategic goals."

Bill holds a J.D. with IP Concentration from Suffolk University Law School and a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Utah, where his research focused on spectroscopic analysis of surface adsorption of small molecules. He also holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Richmond. Bill is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts, as well as before multiple federal courts, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Lando & Anastasi, LLP (L&A) partners with clients to protect their innovations through sophisticated and innovative intellectual property strategies related to patent, trademark, and copyright protection, licensing and associated transactions, counseling, trade secrets, and IP litigation. This partnership complements an emphasis on creative and strategic solutions guided by a solid understanding of each client's business imperatives. Highly experienced and skilled in the most cutting-edge technologies across industries including life sciences, software, cleantech, medical devices, chemical and electrical engineering, and high-tech manufacturing, L&A attorneys counsel clients ranging from individuals to early-stage and venture-backed start-ups to small and large national and global corporations. For more information and the latest firm news and insights, please visit lalaw.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn and X.

