Lando & Anastasi, LLP Welcomes Evoqua's Former Head of IP, Gary C. Ganzi

Gary's technical experience, which includes chemical engineering, materials science, water & wastewater treatment/reuse, membranes, polymers, and electrochemistry, is highly regarded in the industry. His tenure as Head of Intellectual Property at Evoqua Water Technologies and its predecessors showcased his ability to successfully align IP portfolios with business objectives, managing licensing agreements, navigating hundreds of acquisitions and divestitures, and handling complex IP litigation. The high-quality patents and robust IP portfolio managed and developed under Gary's leadership helped Evoqua to consolidate its water business into a unified technology-based product and service business.

Throughout his distinguished career, Gary has contributed significantly to the field of intellectual property. He is a named inventor on more than 100 patents worldwide, and his publications include numerous papers and contributory book chapters. As a long-serving member of the Board of Directors of the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), Gary helped shape the future of IP and advocate for policies and systems that protect innovation in the U.S. and around the world.

"We are so pleased Gary chose to join our firm and bring his valuable expertise and unique perspective to our clients," said co-founding Partner, Peter Lando. "Gary's extensive credentials in the water and wastewater industry, coupled with his knowledge of both emerging and related technologies, will further enrich our team and our capacity to deliver innovative and sophisticated solutions to our clients."

Lando & Anastasi, LLP (L&A) partners with clients to protect their innovations through effective intellectual property strategies related to patent, trademark and copyright procurement, licensing and associated transactions, counseling, trade secrets, and litigation. This partnership complements an emphasis on creative and strategic solutions guided by a solid understanding of each client's business imperatives. Well versed in a wide range of industries including life sciences, software, cleantech, medical devices, artificial intelligence, chemical and electrical engineering, L&A attorneys counsel clients ranging from individuals to early-stage and venture-backed start-ups to small and large national and global corporations. For more information and the latest firm news and insights, please visit lalaw.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn and X.

