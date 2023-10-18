LANDR Launches New AI-powered Mastering Plugin for Digital Audio Workstations

"The human touch in the LANDR AI Mastering plugin is the product of thousands of hours of personally trained algorithms used by Grammy Award-winning audio engineers for custom, publish-ready masters." Daniel Rowland, Award-winning Producer and Head of Strategy and Partnerships at LANDR. Tweet this

Watch the 1:44m YouTube demo of the new LANDR AI Mastering plugin.

A sleek, user-friendly interface simplifies the mastering process. LANDR Mastering plugin integrates seamlessly with any major DAW, reducing complexity with a simple and intuitive workflow that gives everyone the power to create pro-level mastered versions of their tracks, without any need to learn how to use the product beforehand.

"It's the human touch that makes LANDR Mastering so unique. Over the past 10 years, our Grammy Award-winning audio engineers have spent thousands of hours personally training our AI mastering engine," said Daniel Rowland, Award-winning Producer and Head of Strategy and Partnerships at LANDR. "Now, you can use LANDR Mastering as a plugin in your DAW—integrated as part of your workflow with additional controls to help customize your sound. This is a game-changer for anyone mastering their own music," added Rowland.

Here's what users can expect from the new LANDR AI Mastering Plugin:

A patented AI engine refined by over ten years of research, development, and innovation

Proven mastering technology trusted by more than 5M artists, mastering over 25M songs in the past decade

Personalized mastering that adapts to the unique characteristics of the track

Rapid AI analysis for fast, efficient, and unlimited masters

Real-time processing for on-the-fly adjustments to masters

Ability to revise each AI-powered master through intuitive controls including Loudness, Presence, and De-Esser

Spectral display for visualizing frequency changes

EQ controls to fine-tune the track's tone

Dynamics control for compression and saturation

Stereo width control for tailored spatial distribution

LANDR Mastering Plugin delivers consistent, pro-level mastering for playback in any environment. User's tracks will deliver punch and presence on devices as diverse as iPhone speakers, headphones, PAs, or studio-quality monitors.

Availability

LANDR Mastering Plugin is available now for $299 USD directly from LANDR.com, or through leading music software retailers. For more information about the new LANDR Mastering Plugin, contact Frédérick Ranger, Vice-President of Marketing & Communications at LANDR [email protected] / 514-236-8648.

About LANDR

LANDR was founded in 2013 in Montreal, Canada, offering an industry-leading platform that helps music makers and producers create, collaborate, master, distribute, and monetize their music online. A passionate team of musicians, engineers, data scientists, and producers apply innovative machine learning and advanced algorithms to remove the barriers of complex, expensive audio mastering. LANDR's broad set of AI tools, plugins, and services are used by more than 2.8 million independent artists and commercial giants including Warner Bros., Atlantic, Disney Music Group, and Interscope remixing tracks for Lady Gaga. To see a video demo or learn more about the LANDR mastering plugin, visit: https://www.landr.com.

