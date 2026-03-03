Lane Bryant Taps Metrical to Power Contextual, Margin-Aware Personalization Across Its Digital Experience

"Personalization should make shopping easier and more meaningful, not noisier. Metrical's approach lets us meet customers where they are—sometimes with helpful guidance, sometimes with an offer—but always with intent." Miche Dwenger, Vice President, eCommerce at Lane Bryant Post this

Personalization designed to be helpful—not louder

With Metrical, Lane Bryant can tailor onsite experiences in real time—adjusting messaging, guidance, and offers based on each shopper's behavior and intent. This includes personalized content that helps customers rediscover products, feel confident in fit and styling decisions, and navigate the journey more easily, alongside targeted and personalized promotions when an incentive is likely to change an outcome.

The objective is not to show more promotions, but fewer, better ones—eliminating unnecessary discounting while improving relevance and protecting margin.

Fast activation, full brand control

Lane Bryant teams can activate approved personalization across key touchpoints such as home page, category pages, product detail pages, and cart—without any engineering work or disruptive site changes. This turnkey approach allows marketing and ecommerce teams to move quickly while maintaining full control over brand voice, visual standards, and customer experience.

Leadership shaped by large-scale retail experience

The initiative is being guided in partnership with Miche Dwenger, Vice President, Ecommere at Lane Bryant, whose career also includes senior ecommerce leadership roles at DICK'S Sporting Goods. Dwenger brings a practical perspective shaped by operating at scale—where personalization must prove its value without introducing complexity or eroding trust.

"Personalization should make shopping easier and more meaningful, not noisier," said Dwenger. "Metrical's approach lets us meet customers where they are—sometimes with helpful guidance, sometimes with an offer—but always with intent. That balance matters for the customer experience and for the business."

Proving what actually drives incremental value

Metrical's platform is designed to optimize onsite campaigns that work by continuously measuring incremental impact. Lane Bryant teams can understand which personalized experiences truly influenced outcomes, helping inform smarter decisions about content, engagement, and future investment.

"The Lane Bryant team knows its customer and its brand." said Zabe Agha, founder and CEO of Metrical. "Our role is to help them go beyond boiler-plate personalization and provide real, impactful dynamic content—showing the right experience to the right shopper, while avoiding unnecessary incentives and preserving long-term value."

