Lane Consulting Services Revolutionizes Multifamily Housing Sector with Cutting-Edge DAM Solution

To manage this vast volume of visual data, LCS leverages DBGallery in conjunction with its own AI model for object detection. Together, they automatically recognize and tag each photo into over 300 categories, greatly accelerating the photo sorting process, labeling photos covering everything from roof problems to the condition of unit interiors.

Principal Rod Lane underscores the efficiency gains, noting that with previous DAM systems, hours were spent categorizing photos into broad groups, hampered by cumbersome search mechanisms. However, with DBGallery and LCS's AI model, the process now takes mere minutes, saving between three to five hours per report.

Lane praises DBGallery for its exceptional value, knowledgeable sales representatives, and unparalleled support. He highlights the platform's affordability and flexibility, expressing eagerness to explore future AI innovations to further enhance workflow efficiency and the quality of their reports. By using DBGallery, LCS is able to visually communicate highly detailed property conditions to their clients with ease, resulting in enhanced maintenance management and capital needs planning.

About Lane Consulting Services

LCS has been providing Physical Needs Assessments and other Facilities Studies for fifteen years. LCS's tailored services, attention to detail, and wealth of experience provide customers with the tools needed to guarantee the longevity, financial vitality, and sustainability of their properties. Learn more at https://laneconsultingservices.com

About DBGallery

DBGallery is a leading digital asset management solutions provider. A cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) and on-premise webserver for teams of various sizes, DBGallery offers a seamless and efficient way to manage, share, and access digital media. DBGallery empowers businesses to harness the full potential of their digital assets for enhanced productivity and collaboration. Learn more at https://dbgallery.com

Media Contact

Glenn Rogers, DBGallery, 1 (888) 808-0381, [email protected], https://dbgallery.com

Rod Lane, Lane Consulting Services, 1 (310) 823-7613, [email protected], https://www.laneconsultingservices.com/

