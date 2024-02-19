Lane Consulting Services Revolutionizes Multifamily Housing Sector with Cutting-Edge DAM Solution

To optimize workflow efficiency and enhance image categorization capabilities, Lane Consulting Services has forged a strategic partnership with digital asset management provider DBGallery. By integrating their proprietary AI model with DBGallery's platform, LCS effectively organizes and categorizes extensive collections of property photos, shaving hours from each property condition and maintenance report.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2007, DBGallery has been at the forefront of providing innovative DAM solutions to clients worldwide. Lane Consulting Services (LCS), a prominent provider of needs assessments for the multifamily housing sector for over two decades, has transformed its workflow with the integration of DBGallery's digital asset management (DAM) solutions.
Unlike traditional methods for gathering property condition data relying on cumbersome checklists and a few pictures, LCS employs a comprehensive photo documentation strategy to inform their reports. LCS's approach emphasizes the belief that "the picture tells the story." At each property, LCS captures between 500 to 5,000 photos, covering every aspect from site conditions to apartment units.
To manage this vast volume of visual data, LCS leverages DBGallery in conjunction with its own AI model for object detection. Together, they automatically recognize and tag each photo into over 300 categories, greatly accelerating the photo sorting process, labeling photos covering everything from roof problems to the condition of unit interiors.
Principal Rod Lane underscores the efficiency gains, noting that with previous DAM systems, hours were spent categorizing photos into broad groups, hampered by cumbersome search mechanisms. However, with DBGallery and LCS's AI model, the process now takes mere minutes, saving between three to five hours per report.
Lane praises DBGallery for its exceptional value, knowledgeable sales representatives, and unparalleled support. He highlights the platform's affordability and flexibility, expressing eagerness to explore future AI innovations to further enhance workflow efficiency and the quality of their reports. By using DBGallery, LCS is able to visually communicate highly detailed property conditions to their clients with ease, resulting in enhanced maintenance management and capital needs planning.
About Lane Consulting Services
LCS has been providing Physical Needs Assessments and other Facilities Studies for fifteen years. LCS's tailored services, attention to detail, and wealth of experience provide customers with the tools needed to guarantee the longevity, financial vitality, and sustainability of their properties. Learn more at https://laneconsultingservices.com
About DBGallery
DBGallery is a leading digital asset management solutions provider. A cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) and on-premise webserver for teams of various sizes, DBGallery offers a seamless and efficient way to manage, share, and access digital media. DBGallery empowers businesses to harness the full potential of their digital assets for enhanced productivity and collaboration. Learn more at https://dbgallery.com
Media Contact
Glenn Rogers, DBGallery, 1 (888) 808-0381, [email protected], https://dbgallery.com
Rod Lane, Lane Consulting Services, 1 (310) 823-7613, [email protected], https://www.laneconsultingservices.com/
SOURCE DBGallery
Share this article