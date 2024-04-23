Laniado Hospital Kicks Off Major Campaign For Building New Rocket-Proof Emergency Building In Netanya

The Laniado Hospital in Netanya, Israel, is embarking on a crucial initiative to construct the country's first fully sheltered emergency care building. With the support of the Laniado Development Fund, this endeavor aims to enhance public healthcare resilience during times of crisis, ensuring equal access to high-standard medical care for all. Donations are welcomed to fulfill this vital project, reflecting a commitment to the well-being of Netanya's residents and the broader Israeli community.

NETANYA, Israel, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The need for a fully operative public healthcare system in times of war has never been clearer than it is today in Israel. That's why the plan to build the first ever fully sheltered emergency care building in Netanya's Laniado hospital is a top priority for the country. With that in mind, the Laniado Development Fund has announced the launch of a large-scale fundraising effort, in order to pitch in and assist.

This project is set to cost tens of millions of dollars, and that's why the aid from the Laniado Fund is of utmost importance. Recently, the hospital has opened several sheltered wards all across its campus - including maternity wards, delivery rooms, orthopedic wards, and special treatment for dialysis - but that is just not enough.

"There's still a lot of work left to be done," said Nadav Chen, CEO of Laniado Hospital, when asked about the plans for the new emergency treatment building. "We ought to thank the Lanaido Hospital for helping us acquire more of the necessary funds to complete this vital project. I hope we'll have all the resources needed to complete it in the near future."

Proper healthcare, at all times

Laniado Hospital in Netanya serves as the sole medical center for the population of the city and its surrounding towns, providing healthcare services to over half a million people. However, during times of crisis, Laniado Hospital and the Laniado Fund aspire to be able to cater on a national scale, thus making it one of the leading healthcare institutions in the country.

The Laniado Fund revealed that the constructions of the new sheltered emergency building are projected to span over the next five years and that it will stretch out on approximately 4 square kilometers inside the hospital's premises. It is naturally set to provide equal, high-standard health care to all patients, during routine and during wartime.

"Our sole interest - the benefit of the people of Netanya"

"We are proud to take part in this important initiative," commented Meir Mark, Executive Vice President, Development & Foreign Affairs at Laniado Hospital, "as we've done many times before. Our sole interest has always been the benefit of the people of Netanya, and all of Israel for that matter. Just recently, we successfully assisted in raising funds for the construction of additional bomb shelters all over the hospital, but we know that this is not even close to being sufficient in today's reality. We call on our generous partners and donors, in Israel and across the world, to take part in this blessed and important project, as they have in the past. We wish to thank each and every contributor for their unwavering commitment to Israel and the Israeli people.

The Laniado Development Fund provides financial support to the Laniado Hospital, for various projects and through periodical and special fundraising campaigns. For more information and donations, please visit http://www.laniadofund.org/en

SOURCE Laniado Hospital