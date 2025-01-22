Lanier Yardscapes has been named a 2025 Top Client Rated Landscaping Company by Find Local Landscapers

The Fayette County-based landscaping company has been creating beautiful outdoor spaces for homes and businesses in Peachtree City and the surrounding areas such as Clayton County, Fayette County, Henry County, Coweta County and Carroll County.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanier Yardscapes a one-stop shop for clients to get the most out of their residential and commercial outdoor spaces with excellent landscaping and lawn care service. As a result of the outstanding ratings, testimonials and recommendations that Lanier Yardscapes has earned, Find Local Landscapers by Find Local Contractors named this company a Top Client Rated Landscaper. Find Local Contractors is an established online directory that recognizes local contractors and companies that have received superior reviews based on service and performance.