Lanier Yardscapes has been named a 2025 Top Client Rated Landscaping Company by Find Local Landscapers

The Fayette County-based landscaping company has been creating beautiful outdoor spaces for homes and businesses in Peachtree City and the surrounding areas such as Clayton County, Fayette County, Henry County, Coweta County and Carroll County.
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanier Yardscapes a one-stop shop for clients to get the most out of their residential and commercial outdoor spaces with excellent landscaping and lawn care service. As a result of the outstanding ratings, testimonials and recommendations that Lanier Yardscapes has earned, Find Local Landscapers by Find Local Contractors named this company a Top Client Rated Landscaper. Find Local Contractors is an established online directory that recognizes local contractors and companies that have received superior reviews based on service and performance.
Lanier Yardscapes goes above and beyond when providing lawn care and outdoor services for clients. The experienced and dependable team of designers and installers find the best look to add value and aesthetic uniqueness that sets properties apart from the rest. They have invested in the best professional lawn care equipment, and their crews are meticulous in providing exceptional care for outdoor spaces. From pruning, edging and mowing to the fence, hardscape and privacy tree installations, Lanier Yardscapes is the source for customized residential and commercial landscape care.
"We are so proud to be among a select few landscaping companies to be acknowledged with this distinguished award," says a Lanier Yardscapes Representative.
More about Lanier Yardscapes:
Lanier Yardscapes is a full service landscaping company based in Peachtree City. Lanier Yardscapes enjoys serving the unique needs of all of our clients, both commercial and residential. They offer comprehensive services such as landscape design, lawn care and maintenance, retaining walls, patios, hardscapes, outdoor lighting, outdoor fireplaces, water features, drainage solutions and sprinkler/irrigation systems. They have been creating beautiful landscapes for homes and businesses in Fayette County and the surrounding areas for many years. Lanier Yardscapes takes pride in developing and maintaining landscapes that increase the beauty and the value of homes and businesses. For more information please call (770) 337-5174 or visit http://www.peachtreecitylandscaping.com.
Media Contact
Alex Lanier, Lanier Yardscapes, (770) 337-5174, [email protected], https://www.peachtreecitylandscaping.com/
SOURCE Lanier Yardscapes
Share this article