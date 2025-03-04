Lanner and Arrcus Collaborate to Transform Telco Edge Networks for the age of AI and 5G

Lanner Electronics and Arrcus have announced a strategic collaboration to revolutionize telco edge networks with AI-optimized, high-performance infrastructure. By integrating Lanner's MGX Edge AI platform with Arrcus' ACE networking software, the partnership enables telecom providers and enterprises to deploy AI-driven RAN (AI-RAN) and inferencing applications with ultra-low latency, high efficiency, and seamless scalability. As AI applications drive Industry 4.0, smart cities, and real-time automation, telcos need intelligent, power-efficient, and programmable networks. The Lanner-Arrcus solution leverages GPUs for AI acceleration, DPUs for network offloading, and advanced SRv6-based routing for dynamic traffic management. The result? Faster AI services, reduced costs, and a future-ready infrastructure for 5G and beyond. Lanner and Arrcus will showcase their solution at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. Meet them at Lanner's booth 5C86 (Hall 5) and Arrcus' booth 2D41 (Hall 2). For more details, visit www.lannerinc.com and www.arrcus.com.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanner Electronics, a global leader in network appliances and telco edge cloud servers, today announced a strategic collaboration with Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure, to deliver AI-optimized networking solutions at the telco edge. By integrating Lanner's MGX Edge AI platform with Arrcus' ACE networking platform, the two companies are enabling telcos and enterprises to deploy AI inferencing and AI-driven RAN (AI-RAN) applications with ultra-low latency, high scalability, and optimized power efficiency.

Enabling AI-First Network Architecture for the Telco Edge

The rapid adoption of AI inferencing and AI-driven RAN applications is transforming key market segments, including Enterprises, Industrial Manufacturing (Industry 4.0), Transportation, Healthcare, and Smart Cities. These industries are leveraging AI-powered connectivity to enable real-time automation, predictive analytics, and mission-critical communications.

To keep pace with these advancements, telecom providers must modernize their network infrastructure to support ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and intelligent workload orchestration at the edge. AI-first network architectures will be essential in delivering scalable, adaptive, and high-performance solutions that power the next generation of connected industries.

Lanner's MGX Edge AI platform is a high-performance edge computing solution purpose-built for AI workloads. It integrates GPUs for AI inferencing acceleration, DPUs for intelligent networking and data offloading, and multi-core CPUs for orchestration and control-plane processing. This architecture ensures an optimal balance of compute, networking, and storage for demanding AI-driven applications at the edge.

Arrcus' ACE networking stack enhances Lanner's MGX platform by efficiently offloading networking functions to the DPU, reducing CPU overhead and maximizing AI workload efficiency. This enables ultra-low latency, high-performance, and secure connectivity, ensuring seamless support for real-time AI applications. Additionally, Arrcus' advanced SRv6 capabilities optimize network performance and scalability, making it an ideal solution for AI-driven edge computing environments.

Key benefits:

Optimized Compute and Cost Efficiency - By leveraging DPUs to offload networking functions, the ECA-6051 reduces CPU overhead, allowing MNOs to allocate more compute resources to AI-RAN optimization, real-time traffic management, and predictive analytics. This results in lower power consumption, a reduced hardware footprint, and extended infrastructure lifespan, ultimately minimizing CAPEX and OPEX.

Intelligent, Programmable Networking for AI-Driven 5G - Arrcus' ACE platform, powered by ArcOS, enables MNOs to dynamically manage AI workloads with advanced SRv6-based networking, delivering intelligent routing, lower latency, and traffic prioritization. This ensures high-performance connectivity for 5G applications, private networks, inferencing and AI-driven RAN, improving spectrum efficiency and QoS for enterprise customers.

Simplified Operations and Energy Efficiency - Cloud-native programmability and real-time observability enable closed-loop automation, reducing operational complexity while enhancing network agility. The converged edge platform of the ECA-6051 further enhances energy efficiency, making it a scalable and sustainable solution for modern telco infrastructure.

"As AI applications evolve and edge computing becomes an essential part of 5G networks, telcos need a high-performance, power-efficient, and scalable solution to meet future demands," said Jeans Tseng, Corporate CTO, SVP and GM for Telecom Applications BU, Lanner. "By integrating Lanner's MGX Edge AI platform with Arrcus' ACE networking platform, we are delivering a best-in-class infrastructure that optimally balances AI compute with intelligent networking, unlocking new possibilities for AI-driven services at the edge."

"The convergence of AI and 5G is reshaping the way telco networks are architected, with edge computing playing a critical role in delivering real-time applications," said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO at Arrcus. "Our collaboration with Lanner combines best-in-class networking with cutting-edge AI inferencing platforms, empowering telcos and enterprises with an intelligent, scalable, and power-efficient edge infrastructure for the AI era."

A Future-Ready Platform for AI, 5G, and Beyond

The Lanner - Arrcus collaboration sets a new benchmark and enables telecom providers to ride the next wave of AI-powered services with a fast path to deployment.

Meet Us at Mobile World Congress

Lanner and Arrcus will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. Visitors to Lanner's Hall 5 booth 5C86 and Arrcus' Hall 2 booth 2D41 can meet with excutives and learn more about this transformative solution's advanced capabilities.

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced network appliances, ruggedized edge servers, and intelligent edge AI platforms. Through strategic partnerships with technology innovators like Intel, Lanner delivers cutting-edge solutions that enable AI-driven applications in telecommunications, smart cities, industrial automation, and cybersecurity. www.lannerinc.com

About Arrcus

Arrcus is a leading provider of networking software solutions that empower businesses to achieve unparalleled scalability, performance, and reliability in their infrastructure. Arrcus is disrupting the industry with disaggregated solutions that deliver innovative, agile, and cost-effective networking, allowing enterprises to break free from traditional, monolithic systems and embrace a more flexible, efficient, and scalable approach to modern networking. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners, and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow Arrcus on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Media Contact

Brian Chen, Lanner Electronics, 886 2-86926060 1195, [email protected], www.lannerinc.com

SOURCE Lanner Electronics