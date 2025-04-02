Lanner Debuts the EAI-I510 Edge AI Computer at ISC West 2025, Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 for AI-Driven Video Analytics

"The launch of EAI-I510 marks a significant milestone in AI-driven security solutions, empowering law enforcement agencies and first responders with real-time intelligence." Post this

For I/O connectivity, the EAI-I510 features two 2.5GbE RJ45 and two 10GbE RJ45 ports for high-speed networking. It also includes two COM ports, four USB ports, two DisplayPort 1.2 outputs, and four DIO ports, providing versatile interface options for various deployment needs. The system also supports expansion capabilities with up to 96GB DDR5 6400Mhz Memory, one PCIe x8 slot, one M.2 2230 E-Key slot for WiFi 6/6E, one M.2 3042/3052 B-Key slot for LTE/5G, and two Nano-SIM slots, ensuring robust wireless communication options.

"The launch of EAI-I510 marks a significant milestone in AI-driven security solutions, empowering law enforcement agencies and first responders with real-time intelligence," said Spencer Chou, Senior Director of Edge AI Product Division at Lanner. "By leveraging Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 2 processors, we are enabling enhanced AI-powered video analytics for intrusion detection and facial recognition with low-latency AI inference at the edge, all while maintaining energy efficiency."

Lanner will debut the EAI-I510 at ISC West 2025, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 2 to April 4, 2025. Visitors can explore the latest in AI-driven security technology at booth #33068, where Lanner will also showcase its all-new Edge AI computers powered by NVIDIA AGX Orin for high-performance video analytics applications.

For more information about the EAI-I510 Edge AI Computer, visit www.lannerinc.com

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers. Lanner provides reliable and customizable computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 900 well-experienced employees worldwide with the headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and Europe.

