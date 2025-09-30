Lanner Electronics Inc. and Wedge Networks Inc. Launch Family of Advanced, AI-driven Network Gateway Appliances

The Lanner Electronics line of advanced network appliances is now available with powerful, AI-driven, network management and security software from Wedge Networks.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanner Electronics, Inc., a global provider of advanced network computing appliances and Wedge Networks Inc., a Canadian cybersecurity company, announced today at the SecTor 2025 Black Hat event, that the Lanner Network Appliance family is now available with the WedgeSecure Edge network management and security package on board to equip organizations with the most resilient and secure network gateway solutions for normal and harsh environments.

This advanced software is now available on the Lanner ISD-O370 Network Appliance, providing rugged, resilient gateway solutions for normal and harsh environments. The ISD-O370 features IP67, MIL-STD-810G, and IEC 60529 certification, Intel QAT crypto acceleration, SR-IOV, PoE+, Wi-Fi 5/6, and operates reliably in the most demanding environmental conditions—including dust, moisture, extreme temperatures, and shock or vibration. This makes it a dependable solution for industrial sites, MEC, smart agriculture, and remote edge deployments.

The Lanner network appliance family, including the NCA-1515, NCA-2513, and NCA-2520, is also certified by Wedge Networks. These compact desktop and rackmount systems offer copper and fiber interfaces with high-speed connectivity and flexible throughput, delivering scalable solutions for any enterprise network.

The WedgeSecure Edge package delivers advanced network management and security at the gateway:

Novel threat intelligence from AI Large Malware Models (LMMs)

Zero-touch onboarding and remote device security updates

Built-in high-performance VPN with both IPSec and SSL support for secure remote and branch connectivity

Secure connectivity across load balancing and failover clustering configurations, and across multi-WAN routing over fiber, 5G, LTE, DSL, cable, and satellite

High-throughput NGFW with SWG, IDPS and DLP

Flexible Deployment Modes: Gateway, Bridge, and TAP for seamless integration into existing networks

Multi-source ingestion of traffic inspection signals and the fusion of signals for insights of edge performance and security postures

The combination of WedgeSecure advanced network management and security software on board the Lanner line of Network Appliances provides powerful threat protection for several customer use cases:

Government departments and agencies with remote regional and local offices

Critical infrastructure operators such as energy producers and utilities in highly-secure facilities

Defence organizations connecting facilities and weapons systems

"At Lanner, we are committed to empowering enterprises and critical infrastructure operators with resilient, future-ready network security appliances," said Vito Lin, general manager at Lanner Electronics Canada. "By combining our rugged network appliances with Wedge Networks' AI-driven WedgeSecure Edge platform, we are delivering gateway solutions that not only withstand the most demanding environments but also provide advanced threat intelligence, zero-touch management, and secure connectivity across today's distributed networks."

Wedge Networks CEO, Dr. Hongwen Zhang, highlighted the strong partnership between the two companies: "WedgeSecure Edge is purpose-built for the rapid adoption of intelligent applications connected through edge networks. It plays a critical role in advancing our mission to ensure operational resilience, safety, and security in the intelligent edge era." Dr. Zhang further stated: "The ruggedized appliances from Lanner delivered outstanding performance benchmarks and exceptional product support when running our WedgeSecure software. We greatly value the strong alignment in vision and the excellent collaboration with the Lanner team throughout the very demanding hardware certification process. Together, we have delivered one of the most advanced edge network management and security solutions in the industry."

Lanner Electronics Inc. is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers. Lanner provides reliable and customizable computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 900 well-experienced employees worldwide with the headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada, Europe and China. For more information, please visit www.lannerInc.com or contact Lanner Electronics Media Relations at [email protected].

Wedge Networks Inc. is a Canadian network and cybersecurity company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's AI-driven WedgeSecure Platform provides intelligent-edge, network management and security capabilities to enterprise and managed service provider customers, and is deployed in some 20 countries securing millions of connected devices. We support our customers from Wedge Networks offices in Noth America, European Union and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.WedgeNetworks.com or contact Wedge Networks Media Relations at +1 (613) 252-6028 or [email protected].

