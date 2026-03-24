Lanner Electronics to Showcase AI-Accelerated Network Security Appliances at RSA Conference 2026

Lanner Electronics announced its participation in RSA Conference 2026, where it will showcase AI-powered network security appliances designed to protect both IT and OT networks. At Booth #4501, Lanner will highlight AI-ready rackmount platforms powered by Intel® Xeon® and AMD EPYC™ processors, supporting GPU, DPU, and Smart NIC acceleration for advanced threat detection and zero-trust security, alongside rugged OT security appliances for critical infrastructure such as SCADA and ICS.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanner Electronics today announced its participation in RSA Conference 2026, where it will showcase its latest AI-powered network security appliances designed to protect both IT and OT networks. Visitors can meet Lanner at Booth #4501 to explore how Lanner's AI-accelerated network appliances are redefining next-generation cybersecurity for enterprise and critical infrastructure.

AI-Ready Network Appliances

Lanner will showcase its AI-ready rackmount network appliances, powered by Intel® Xeon® and AMD EPYC™ processors, featuring a scalable design for GPU, DPU, and Smart NIC cards, delivering advanced threat detection, traffic inspection, and cryptographic offloading, and purpose-built to support AI-driven firewalling, IDS/IPS, DPI, and zero-trust architectures.

NCA-5550 – Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processor, features 1x FHFL PCIe slot and 2x NIC modules slots

NCA-6050 – Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processor, supports 2x FHFL PCIe slots and 4x NIC modules slots

NCA-1600 – Powered by Intel® Core™ i processor, offers 1x HHHL PCIe slot

OT Security Appliances for Critical Infrastructure

Lanner will also present its industry-certified OT security appliances designed to protect mission-critical SCADA and ICS networks across energy, transportation, and industrial sectors. These rugged platforms deliver reliable, standards-compliant protection in harsh environments:

ICS-P371 – certified to IEC 61850-3 and C1D2, ideal for power substations and oil & gas facilities

ICS-R373 – compliant with EN 50155 and MIL-STD-810G, designed for rail and in-vehicle network security

Expansion Cards and AI Acceleration Modules

To complete the ecosystem, Lanner will showcase its latest GPU, DPU, and Smart NIC expansion cards, enhancing hardware-accelerated security and networking functions. These add-on accelerators enable encryption, packet processing, and AI-based security analytics, empowering scalable and future-ready network defense:

N2S-MBF301 DPU powered by NVIDIA BlueField-3

IAC-PTL301 Smart NIC powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC

AV-GD301 GPU powered by Intel® Arc™ Pro B60

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics is a global leader in high-performance network appliances and rugged Edge AI platforms, delivering solutions for enterprise, industrial, and critical infrastructure cybersecurity. By combining hardware innovation with AI acceleration, Lanner empowers organizations to build next-generation secure networks.

Media Contact

Brian Chen, Lanner Electronics, 886 286926060, [email protected], www.lannerinc.com

SOURCE Lanner Electronics