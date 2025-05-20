Lanner to Launch High-Performance Edge AI Server ECA-6050 Built on NVIDIA H200 GPU at Computex 2025

The ECA-6050 represents a strategic evolution in Lanner's AI server portfolio, supporting up to four data center-class GPUs for high-throughput, low-latency inference. Post this

The ECA-6050 supports up to four NVIDIA Hopper GPUs with NVIDIA NVLink, enabling high-speed GPU-to-GPU communication for parallel processing of large AI models with minimal latency. With SR-IOV and Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) support, the platform allows secure, efficient GPU resource partitioning across multiple containers or virtual machines. These capabilities make the ECA-6050 ideal for multi-tenant inference, AI-as-a-Service, delivering scalable performance and workload isolation at the enterprise and telecom edge.

To ensure high-speed communication and efficient data handling, the ECA-6050 is equipped with up to 1,024GB of DDR5 memory and a dedicated PCIe expansion slot for NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs or NVIDIA ConnectX-7 network adapters. With BlueField-3, the platform supports hardware-accelerated networking and offloading of data movement, unlocking powerful capabilities for LLM inferencing at the network edge. The systems support the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform for enterprise-grade AI deployments.

"The ECA-6050 represents a strategic evolution in Lanner's AI server portfolio, supporting up to four data center-class GPUs for high-throughput, low-latency inference," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics. "With the integration of NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and BlueField-3 DPUs, this platform delivers the compute density, connectivity, and scalability required to power real-time, advanced AI inference and training across telecom and enterprise environments."

The ECA-6050 will make its global debut at Computex 2025, held at the Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Booth #I0201a. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience how Lanner's latest edge AI innovations are driving the future of enterprise AI networking, AI video analytics, private LLM deployments, and intelligent telecom infrastructure.

