Lanner to Showcase Edge AI Computers for AI-Powered Video Analytics at ISC West 2026

Lanner Electronics will showcase its latest Edge AI platforms at ISC West 2026, featuring solutions for real-time video analytics, worker safety, intelligent transportation, and multi-modal AI. Highlights include the EAI-I351 for threat detection, EAI-I731 for PPE monitoring, EAI-V151 for vehicle safety, and the ECA-6051 server for VLM/LLM-enabled analytics, delivering low-latency, high-performance edge AI for public safety and smart city applications.

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanner Electronics, a global leader in Edge AI and network appliance solutions, today announced its participation in ISC West 2026, where it will present its latest Edge AI platforms designed to power AI-powered video analytics for public safety and smart city applications.

At Booth #32075, Lanner will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of compact, rugged, high-performance Edge AI appliances designed for real-time video analytics, worker safety, and intelligent transportation systems. These platforms deliver low-latency AI inference and reliable performance in demanding edge environments.

Edge AI Computer for Video Analytics AI Agents

Lanner will highlight the EAI-I351, its latest industrial-grade Edge AI computer powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Thor™. Designed to enable video analytics AI agents at the edge, the platform processes live camera streams to deliver real-time threat detection, crowd monitoring, and enhanced situational awareness—ideal for deployment in complex urban and public safety scenarios.

Edge AI Workstation for Worker Safety and PPE Detection

The EAI-I731 Edge AI Workstation will be demonstrated for AI-powered personal protective equipment (PPE) detection. By leveraging intelligent video analytics, the solution helps organizations improve workplace safety and compliance across industrial and construction environments.

In-Vehicle AI Appliance for Vehicle Safety

For intelligent transportation and mobile surveillance applications, Lanner will present the EAI-V151, an in-vehicle AI appliance designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), fleet monitoring, and real-time vehicle safety analytics.

Edge AI Server for VLM/LLM-Enabled Video Analytics

Lanner will also feature the ECA-6051 Edge AI Server, a high-performance platform enabling Vision-Language Models (VLMs) and Large Language Models (LLMs) at the edge. Powered by dual NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, the scalable system supports next-generation video analytics, multi-modal AI processing, and high-throughput AI workloads for public safety and smart infrastructure.

About Lanner

Lanner Electronics is a leading provider of advanced network appliances and Edge AI platforms for enterprise, telecom, and industrial applications. Backed by over 40 years of system design expertise and a strong ecosystem of technology partners, Lanner delivers scalable, high-performance hardware solutions that power the next generation of AI-driven infrastructure applications. Learn more

Media Contact

Brian Chen, Lanner Electronics, 886 86926060, [email protected], https://www.lannerinc.com/

SOURCE Lanner Electronics