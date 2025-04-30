Lanner to Showcase Scalable AI-Accelerated Network Security Appliance, SmartNIC, and Ethernet Modules at RSA Conference 2025

Lanner Electronics will showcase its latest AI-accelerated network security solutions at RSA Conference 2025, Booth #4401, featuring the new NCA-6050 rackmount appliance powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors. Built for next-generation firewalls, IPS/IDS, and secure content delivery, the NCA-6050 supports up to 128 cores, 1024 GB DDR5 memory, and advanced hardware acceleration technologies. Lanner will also debut its NCS2-ITM402 modular Ethernet I/O module, offering flexible, high-performance 10GbE connectivity. Together, these platforms highlight Lanner's commitment to scalable, intelligent cybersecurity infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanner Electronics, a global leader in network computing and edge AI solutions, will unveil its latest lineup of AI-accelerated technologies at RSA Conference 2025. At Booth #4401, Lanner will showcase a powerful suite of next-generation solutions designed to enhance network security infrastructure with unmatched scalability, intelligence, and performance — including the new high-performance rackmount appliance NCA-6050 powered by the Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, cutting-edge SmartNIC modules, and high-throughput Ethernet cards.

At the center of the showcase is the NCA-6050, a next-gen network security appliance built on Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with a hybrid architecture of Performance-cores and Efficient-cores. Designed for modern security workloads, the NCA-6050 supports up to 128 cores, 1024GB of DDR5 memory, and 96 lanes of PCIe Gen5, achieving up to 5.8x higher NGFW throughput*. Integrated with Intel AMX for AI acceleration, Intel QAT for cryptographic offloading, and Intel SGX for trusted execution, the NCA-6050 is purpose-built for next-generation firewalls, deep packet inspection, IPS/IDS, and secure content delivery.

The NCA-6050 offers exceptional configurability with options for up to eight NIC slots supporting 1G to 200G connectivity via Lanner's F.A.S.T. ecosystem, or four NIC slots paired with two FHFL PCIe x16 slots, each supporting accelerators up to 600W. Fully compatible with cutting-edge hardware such as the IAC-PTL301A SmartNIC (based on Intel's NetSec Accelerator Reference Design), NVIDIA H200 GPUs, BlueField-3 DPUs, and ConnectX-7 network adapters, this platform enables real-time AI inference, encryption, compression, and intelligent traffic inspection.

Also debuting at the event is the NCS2-ITM402, Lanner's high-performance modular Ethernet I/O module. Featuring dual Intel® E610-XAT2 Ethernet Controllers, it provides four 10GbE RJ-45 ports with two pairs of Gen3 LAN Bypass for enhanced fault tolerance. As part of Lanner's modular F.A.S.T. ecosystem, the NCS2-ITM402 offers maximum flexibility for scalable, secure network deployments.

Lanner invites RSA Conference attendees to visit Booth #4401 and experience how its AI-driven platforms and modular networking solutions are redefining the future of cybersecurity infrastructure.

*See [7N2] at intel.com/processorclaims: Intel Xeon 6. Results may vary.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

