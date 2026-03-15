Lanner to Unveil AstraEdge™ Platforms for GenAI Robotics and AI-RAN at NVIDIA GTC 2026

"At NVIDIA GTC 2026, Lanner is demonstrating how Generative AI can move beyond digital intelligence to real-world action—combining scalable Edge AI servers and rugged Edge AI platforms from NVIDIA to enable autonomous robotics, video analytics, and AI RAN at the edge." Post this

Live Showcase: The Evolution of Agentic AI and Physical AI

At this year's GTC, Lanner will demonstrate a groundbreaking end-to-end workflow that bridges Generative AI reasoning with physical robotic execution. The live demonstration features:

This integrated ecosystem highlights how AstraEdge™ enables autonomous systems to understand, plan, and act within a unified, high-performance environment.

Pioneering AI-RAN: The Scalable ARC-Compact Platform

To meet the demands of 5G-Advanced and to pave the road to 6G, Lanner is introducing the ECA-6710. This short-depth Edge AI server is specifically engineered to support the NVIDIA Compact Aerial RAN Computer (NVIDIA ARC-Compact). Designed for deployment at space-constrained 5G cell sites, this unified platform integrates:

The ECA-6710 empowers telecom operators to transition toward AI-native RAN, optimizing resource allocation and interference mitigation directly at the edge to reduce operational costs and improve network performance.

Visit Lanner at GTC 2026

"The convergence of Generative AI and physical robotics represents the next frontier of industrial edge computing," said Tom Fong, VP alliance at Lanner Electronics. "Our AstraEdge™ AI platforms are designed to provide the localized compute power necessary to turn complex AI models into actionable, real-world intelligence."

Experience the future of edge intelligence at Booth #132 during NVIDIA GTC 2026.

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics is a leading provider of advanced network appliances and Edge AI platforms for enterprise, telecom, and industrial applications. With over 30 years of experience in system design and a deep ecosystem of partnerships, Lanner delivers the scalable, high-performance infrastructure that powers the next generation of AI-driven connectivity.

Media Contact

Brian Chen, Lanner Electronics, 886 +2-8692-6060, [email protected], www.lannerinc.com

SOURCE Lanner Electronics