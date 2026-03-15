Lanner to Unveil AstraEdge™ Platforms for GenAI Robotics and AI-RAN at NVIDIA GTC 2026

At NVIDIA GTC 2026, Lanner Electronics will debut its AstraEdge™ AI portfolio, a new suite of edge systems designed to accelerate Generative AI–driven robotics and AI-RAN deployments at the 5G extreme edge. The showcase will feature a live demonstration of an end-to-end workflow that connects GenAI reasoning with physical robotic execution and real-time digital twin validation, leveraging technologies including NVIDIA MGX servers, NVIDIA Jetson Thor, and NVIDIA Isaac Sim. Lanner will also introduce the ECA-6710, a scalable edge AI server designed to support NVIDIA ARC-Compact, enabling telecom operators to transition toward AI-native 5G-Advanced and future 6G RAN infrastructure
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanner Electronics, a global leader in edge AI computing and network appliances, today announced its participation in NVIDIA GTC 2026. At Booth #132, Lanner will debut its next-generation AstraEdge™ AI portfolio—a suite of purpose-built systems engineered to accelerate GenAI-powered robotics, AI video analytics, and AI-RAN deployments at the 5G edge.
As industries shift from static automation to autonomous reasoning, the AstraEdge™ portfolio brings data center-class AI performance to the extreme edge, enabling low-latency, real-time decision-making where data is generated.
Live Showcase: The Evolution of Agentic AI and Physical AI
At this year's GTC, Lanner will demonstrate a groundbreaking end-to-end workflow that bridges Generative AI reasoning with physical robotic execution. The live demonstration features:
- The Brain (Reasoning): The ECA-6051 Server based on NVIDIA MGX architecture, equipped with NVIDIA L40S GPUs, powers "Lexa"—Lanner's agentic AI engine. Lexa processes complex, interactive voice commands using Large Language Models (LLMs) in real time.
- The Body (Execution): The EAI-I351 Robotic AI Computer, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor, utilizes Vision-Language Models (VLM) and Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models to control a robotic arm, executing physical tasks based on Lexa's reasoning.
- The Digital Twin (Validation): The EAI-I730 Edge AI Workstation, supporting both the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU and RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, runs NVIDIA Isaac Sim. This creates a real-time digital twin for robot behavior validation and closed-loop testing between simulated and physical actions.
This integrated ecosystem highlights how AstraEdge™ enables autonomous systems to understand, plan, and act within a unified, high-performance environment.
Pioneering AI-RAN: The Scalable ARC-Compact Platform
To meet the demands of 5G-Advanced and to pave the road to 6G, Lanner is introducing the ECA-6710. This short-depth Edge AI server is specifically engineered to support the NVIDIA Compact Aerial RAN Computer (NVIDIA ARC-Compact). Designed for deployment at space-constrained 5G cell sites, this unified platform integrates:
- NVIDIA Grace CPU for high-efficiency compute.
- NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU for accelerated networking and security.
- NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet SmartNIC for ultra-low latency data transfer.
The ECA-6710 empowers telecom operators to transition toward AI-native RAN, optimizing resource allocation and interference mitigation directly at the edge to reduce operational costs and improve network performance.
Visit Lanner at GTC 2026
"The convergence of Generative AI and physical robotics represents the next frontier of industrial edge computing," said Tom Fong, VP alliance at Lanner Electronics. "Our AstraEdge™ AI platforms are designed to provide the localized compute power necessary to turn complex AI models into actionable, real-world intelligence."
Experience the future of edge intelligence at Booth #132 during NVIDIA GTC 2026.
About Lanner Electronics
Lanner Electronics is a leading provider of advanced network appliances and Edge AI platforms for enterprise, telecom, and industrial applications. With over 30 years of experience in system design and a deep ecosystem of partnerships, Lanner delivers the scalable, high-performance infrastructure that powers the next generation of AI-driven connectivity.
Media Contact
Brian Chen, Lanner Electronics, 886 +2-8692-6060, [email protected], www.lannerinc.com
SOURCE Lanner Electronics
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