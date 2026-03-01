Lanner Unveils AstraEdge™ Servers Purpose-Built for AI-RAN at MWC 2026

Lanner AstraEdge AI Servers embed this intelligence directly at the edge, giving operators the carrier-grade reliability and raw compute power they need to turn real-time data into optimized, autonomous 5G networks. Post this

AstraEdge™ AI Platforms Portfolio Highlights:

ECA-6710 MGX Server: A 42cm-depth platform powered by the NVIDIA Grace™ CPU C1, NVIDIA L40S GPUs, and the NVIDIA BlueField®-3 DPU. It delivers high compute density and efficient data movement to accelerate AI inference, data processing, and network offloading.

ECA-5555 AI-RAN Server: Features an Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC with built-in vRAN Boost, IEEE 1588 precision time synchronization, and NVIDIA L40S GPU acceleration. Ruggedized for extreme environments (-40°C to 55°C), this server ensures precise timing and predictable latency for demanding vRAN and Open RAN workloads.

"AI-RAN is shifting radio networks from static infrastructure to dynamic, thinking systems," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics. "AstraEdge AI Servers embed this intelligence directly at the telco cell sites, giving operators the carrier-grade reliability and raw compute power they need to turn real-time data into optimized, autonomous 5G networks."

Attendees at MWC 2026 are invited to the Lanner booth to explore how the AstraEdge portfolio can scale next-generation RAN infrastructure.

Lanner Electronics is a global leader in Edge AI platforms and network appliances, delivering innovative hardware solutions for AI, 5G, cybersecurity, and industrial networking. With decades of engineering expertise, Lanner partners with ecosystem leaders to empower next-generation network security and intelligent edge deployments.

