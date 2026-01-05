Lanner Unveils EAI-I351: Next-Generation Robotic AI Platform Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture

"The EAI-I351 brings data center–class AI performance to the rugged edge, enabling a new generation of physical AI with real-time reasoning, sensor fusion, and generative intelligence powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor." Post this

NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture at the Edge

The EAI-I351 leverages NVIDIA Jetson Thor, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture. This platform delivers a generational leap in performance, offering up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute within a highly efficient 130W power envelope.

Compared to its predecessor, NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, NVIDIA Jetson Thor series provides:

7.5x greater AI compute performance.

3.5x improved energy efficiency.

A dedicated transformer engine optimized for running multi-modal generative AI models and Large Language Models (LLMs) locally.

The system incorporates a suite of dedicated accelerators, including a third-generation Programmable Vision Accelerator (PVA), optical flow accelerators, and dual encoders/decoders, ensuring low-latency processing for complex visual tasks.

High-Bandwidth Connectivity and Sensor Fusion

Recognizing the bandwidth requirements of modern autonomous systems, Lanner has engineered the EAI-I351 with high-speed networking and extensive sensor interfaces. The platform is available in two core configurations based on the compute module:

NVIDIA Jetson T5000: 128GB Unified Memory, 2070 FP4 TFLOPS.

NVIDIA Jetson T4000: 64GB Unified Memory, 1200 FP4 TFLOPS.

To support high-throughput data transmission, the system offers flexible network I/O configurations, including 1x QSFP28 (4 × 25GbE or 3 × 25GbE, depending on SKU) paired with 1x 5GbE RJ45.

For visual perception and sensor fusion, the EAI-I351 is equipped with 8x GMSL2 deserializers, enabling direct connectivity for high-resolution automotive cameras. Additional I/O includes 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 and 4x Digital I/O (DIO) for legacy device integration.

Ruggedized for Physical AI Deployment

Designed for harsh industrial environments, the EAI-I351 supports a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to 70°C. It ensures seamless cloud-to-edge communication via 2x M.2 expansion slots, accommodating Wi-Fi and 5G/LTE connectivity modules.

The platform is fully optimized for NVIDIA AI software stack, including NVIDIA Isaac for robotics simulation and deployment, NVIDIA Metropolis for vision AI, and NVIDIA Holoscan for real-time sensor processing. It also supports agentic AI workflows, such as Video Search and Summarization (VSS) using NVIDIA Cosmos Reason.

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc is a world-leading provider of design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers, and application developers.

