Lanner Unveils IEC 61850-3 Certified Industrial Computer ICS-P770 Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 Processor

Designed to meet the most demanding requirements of modern digital substations, the ICS-P770 supports up to 512GB of DDR5 RDIMM memory and offers high-speed networking with four 2.5GbE RJ45, two GbE SFP, and two 25GbE/10GbE SFP/RJ45 interfaces. The system provides multiple PCIe expansion slots, including 4 PCIe Gen5 slots, with support for HSR/PRP PCIe Card, ensuring seamless redundancy in the event of a network failure. Additionally, the industrial computer features four hot-swappable U.2 NVMe storage bays with RAID support, ensuring high-speed data logging and redundancy for critical energy applications.

Designed to withstand harsh substation environments, the ICS-P770 features an IP30-rated rugged chassis with intelligent fan cooling and is certified for operation in extreme temperatures from -25°C to 55°C. Advanced security measures, including TPM 2.0 and Intel® QuickAssist Technology, ensure robust encryption, authentication, and secure remote access, making it an ideal choice for virtualization and SCADA security.

" Lanner Electronics' ICS-P770 is a game-changer for next-generation digital substations and virtual protection, automation, and control (vPAC). It offers unparalleled performance, availability, and reliability with its Intel® Xeon® 6 Processor (featuring 64 e-Cores), high-speed networking, network redundancy, and robust security features," said Dave Meng, Senior Director of Business Development for Power and Energy at Lanner. "This IEC 61850-3 certified server platform is designed to meet the most demanding requirements for substation virtualization."

Lanner invites industry professionals, system integrators, and energy leaders to Booth #5749 at DISTRIBUTECH 2025 for a firsthand look at how the ICS-P770 is transforming substation automation, real-time analytics, and critical infrastructure protection.

