Lanner Unveils IEC 61850-Certified AI-Enabled Rugged Computer and Industrial Switch at DISTRIBUTECH 2026

Lanner Electronics will debut two IEC 61850-3 certified, AI-enabled industrial platforms at DISTRIBUTECH 2026: the ICS-P550 AI-Accelerated Substation Computer and the ICS-P520 AI-enabled Industrial Ethernet Switch. Designed for digital substations, the solutions deliver rugged reliability, high availability, and deterministic performance to support grid modernization and AI-driven operations. The ICS-P550 targets ICS/SCADA automation, virtualization, and cybersecurity, while the ICS-P520 combines switching, computing, and AI acceleration in a single platform for smarter, more resilient substation networks.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanner Electronics, a global leader in network computing and edge AI platforms, today announced it will debut two new IEC 61850-3 certified industrial solutions at DISTRIBUTECH 2026, taking place February 3–5, 2026, at Booth UL322.

As utilities worldwide modernize grid infrastructure to support renewable energy integration and AI-driven operations, Lanner's latest IEC 61850-Certified platforms are designed to deliver deterministic performance, high availability, and rugged reliability in mission-critical substation environments.