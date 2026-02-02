Lanner Unveils IEC 61850-Certified AI-Enabled Rugged Computer and Industrial Switch at DISTRIBUTECH 2026

Lanner Electronics will debut two IEC 61850-3 certified, AI-enabled industrial platforms at DISTRIBUTECH 2026: the ICS-P550 AI-Accelerated Substation Computer and the ICS-P520 AI-enabled Industrial Ethernet Switch. Designed for digital substations, the solutions deliver rugged reliability, high availability, and deterministic performance to support grid modernization and AI-driven operations. The ICS-P550 targets ICS/SCADA automation, virtualization, and cybersecurity, while the ICS-P520 combines switching, computing, and AI acceleration in a single platform for smarter, more resilient substation networks.
FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanner Electronics, a global leader in network computing and edge AI platforms, today announced it will debut two new IEC 61850-3 certified industrial solutions at DISTRIBUTECH 2026, taking place February 3–5, 2026, at Booth UL322.
As utilities worldwide modernize grid infrastructure to support renewable energy integration and AI-driven operations, Lanner's latest IEC 61850-Certified platforms are designed to deliver deterministic performance, high availability, and rugged reliability in mission-critical substation environments.
The newly introduced ICS-P550 AI-Accelerated Substation Computer and ICS-P520 AI-enabled Industrial Ethernet Switch are purpose-built to power next-generation digital substations with advanced automation, virtualization, cybersecurity, and AI capabilities.
ICS-P550: AI-Accelerated Substation Computer for Digital Grid Automation
The ICS-P550 is a rugged 2U rackmount industrial computer and a vPAC Alliance–compliant design, engineered to handle the intensive demands of ICS/SCADA automation, virtualization, and substation cybersecurity.
Key features include:
- 8× 2.5GbE RJ45, 5× USB, and 2× COM ports for flexible connectivity
- 2× HHHL PCIe x4 slots supporting GPU cards, HSR/PRP cards, and industrial Ethernet modules
- IEC 61850-3 certified, with -40°C to 70°C wide operating temperature
- Dual power input (100–240 VAC & 110–240 VDC) for power redundancy and high availability
- 4× 2.5" U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 hot-swappable drive bays
Designed for long-term deployment in harsh substation environments, the ICS-P550 enables utilities to consolidate workloads while future-proofing their digital substation architecture.
ICS-P520: AI-Enabled Industrial Ethernet Switch for Intelligent Substations
The ICS-P520 marks Lanner's first industrial-grade L2/L3 Ethernet switch integrated with AI computing, redefining the role of network infrastructure in digital substations.
Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the ICS-P520 features a high-performance integrated GPU and NPU, enabling advanced workloads such as cybersecurity monitoring, edge AI inferencing, and sensor data analytics directly on the switch.
Key features include:
- Up to 16 CPU cores, 12 Xe-cores GPU, and 50 NPU TOPS, delivering up to 60% improved multithread performance
- Flexible switch I/O options: 24× RJ45 or 8× SFP+ ports
- Support for HSR and PRP redundancy protocols, ideal for virtualized substation networks
- TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) and redundancy protocol support
- -40°C to 70°C wide temperature design
- Dual power input (±100–240 VAC) for maximum reliability
By converging switching, computing, and AI acceleration in a single rugged platform, the ICS-P520 enables smarter, more resilient substation networking architectures.
About Lanner Electronics
Lanner Electronics Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of advanced network appliances and rugged Edge AI platforms. Headquartered in Taiwan with a strong global presence, Lanner delivers secure, reliable, and intelligent networking and edge computing solutions that empower telecom, enterprise, and industrial customers worldwide.
