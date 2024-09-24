Lansinoh and Kindred Bravely Partner to Launch New Nursing & Wearable Pumping Bra

Innovative Design Ensures Seamless Adaptation for Both Nursing and Wearable Pumping

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lansinoh®, a global leader in breastfeeding solutions and postpartum support, and Kindred Bravely, an award-winning, mom-founded maternity and nursing apparel brand, announced the launch of their co-branded Kindred Bravely for Lansinoh Nursing & Wearable Pumping Bra. This innovative bra is designed to meet the needs of breastfeeding moms seeking the comfort, support, and convenience of two-in-one functionality for both nursing and wearable pumping, providing support moms trust and comfort they'll love.

Bringing together the expertise and commitment of two leading motherhood brands, the new Kindred Bravely for Lansinoh bra features four-way stretch fabric crafted to seamlessly adapt to wearable breast pumps, holding them in place for spill-proof pumping. This unique fabric expands to accommodate wearables and then fully recovers, ensuring optimal fit with and without a pump to support both nursing and pumping. This exciting design provides consistent coverage and wireless support without the added bulk seen in many traditional pumping bras.

"This partnership underscores our dedication to providing comfortable, functional maternity & nursing bras for new and expectant mothers," said Carrie Welch, CEO of Kindred Bravely. "As a mom-run company, we're thrilled to leverage our firsthand breastfeeding experiences and nursing bra expertise and Lansinoh's extensive industry know-how to create a new bra that will enhance the breastfeeding journey for even more moms."

Additional product features include:

Nursing clips for easy breastfeeding access

Supportive wireless construction and a seamless band to hold wearable pumps securely in place

Full-coverage cups with removable padding

Ultra-comfortable knit fabric with four-way stretch to ensure perfect fit, even with size fluctuations

Adjustable straps for customized support

Extra hook-and-eye bra extender adding up to two inches to the band

Lansinoh and Kindred Bravely have partnered to bundle their new Nursing & Wearable Pumping Bra with Lansinoh's DiscreetDuo™ Wearable Pump, the first-ever wearable pump fully covered by insurance, including Medicaid. With a savings of over $35, this bundle provides a hands-free, all-in-one solution that empowers moms to balance their feeding journeys with the demands of their busy lives. The DiscreetDuo™ Wearable Pump + Kindred Bravely for Lansinoh Wearable Pumping Bra Bundle will be available exclusively through the Lansinoh and Kindred Bravely websites.

"Every mom's feeding experience is unique, which is why we strive to provide innovative solutions across all our product categories that meet their diverse and evolving needs," said Julie Kelly, President of Lansinoh. "We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Kindred Bravely, and we look forward to seeing how these products continue to empower moms as they navigate the joys and challenges of breastfeeding and pumping."

The Kindred Bravely for Lansinoh Nursing & Wearable Pumping Bra is available for $34.99 in-store at Target, online at Target.com, and on both the Lansinoh and Kindred Bravely websites. It is available in XS/S to XL/XXL in both Regular and Kindred Bravely's signature Busty bra sizing for larger breasts in F cup sizes and above.

About Lansinoh:

For 40 years, new mothers have trusted Lansinoh® to support and care for them while they enter the messy magic of motherhood. Born from one mother's realization that birthing people often go without the support they need and deserve, Lansinoh proudly stands with mothers all over the world. The brand's journey started with award-winning, doctor-recommended Lanolin Nipple Cream: today, it offers a comprehensive collection of solutions to help new parents navigate pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and pumping. Lansinoh products are available in more than 70 countries and the company is committed to being climate neutral by 2030. For more information, please visit http://www.lansinoh.com or connect with @LansinohUSA on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Kindred Bravely:

By moms. For moms. Kindred Bravely has been the go-to for comfortable, functional maternity and breastfeeding clothes since 2015, helping moms on the transformational journey of motherhood, a dedication that can be seen with recent award wins such as Best Pumping Bra Brand from What to Expect, Best Hands-Free Pumping Bra from GLAMOUR, and Best Breastfeeding Postpartum Essentials from Forbes. The award-winning company also brings moms a supportive community, best-in-class customer care, and relatable, educational content. Generosity is the company's north star, and to date, it has donated over 101,000 bras and over $4.6 million to organizations that support underserved mothers. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies in the US for six years in a row, Kindred Bravely is here for moms no matter where they are on their motherhood journeys. For more information, please visit http://www.kindredbravely.com or connect with @KindredBravely on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

