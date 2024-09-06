Lansinoh Announces Winners Of The "Official Sponsorship of Motherhood" Contest

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medalists Selected Among Hundreds of Inspiring Entries

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lansinoh®, a global leader in breastfeeding solutions and postpartum support for four decades, today announced the winners of their "Official Sponsorship of Motherhood" Contest. Launched in partnership with six-time world champion freestyle wrestler and twin mom, Adeline Gray, the contest invited moms across the nation to share their stories of how motherhood demands the same dedication, resilience, and strength as training for elite sports.

After receiving an overwhelming response with 782 heartfelt entries showcasing the incredible feats moms achieve every day, Lansinoh is thrilled to reveal the three "medalists" awarded the top prizes as follows:

Gold: Leah Nicholson from Tampa, Florida – $10,000

from – Silver: Jasmine Kennedy-Smith from Massillon, Ohio – $5,000

from – Bronze: Jada Hych from Riverview, Florida – $2,500

"This contest has been a remarkable reminder of the extraordinary endurance, strength, and resilience that moms demonstrate every day," said Julie Kelly, President at Lansinoh. "We were deeply moved by the stories shared, each exemplifying how motherhood is its own form of athleticism, requiring daily courage, creativity, and love. We're honored to support these inspiring moms, both as mothers and as the athletes they are at heart."

These incredible moms have shown that motherhood is indeed a sport in its own right, requiring an immense level of perseverance, patience, and passion. Their stories highlighted the daily challenges they face and the triumphs they celebrate, embodying the spirit of Lansinoh's commitment to standing with the mothers.

"It was inspiring to see how many moms related to the idea that parenting is as demanding as any athletic pursuit," said Gray. "As a mom of twins, I'm proud to stand with Lansinoh in recognizing and celebrating these women who show up for their families with the same determination that I bring to the wrestling mat."

In addition to the top three medalists, 20 winners have also been selected to receive exclusive #TeamLansinoh prize boxes, filled with a curated collection of Lansinoh's top-rated breastfeeding, pumping, and postpartum products, designed to provide comfort and support as they continue their journey through motherhood.

As Lansinoh continues to support and champion moms, the "Official Sponsorship of Motherhood" contest highlights the brand's unwavering commitment to recognizing the daily feats of strength and love that define motherhood. With these inspiring stories, Lansinoh reaffirms its mission to empower mothers everywhere, ensuring they have the resources, encouragement, and community they need to thrive in every stage of their journey.

For more information about Lansinoh, please visit http://www.lansinoh.com.

About Lansinoh:

For 40 years, new mothers have trusted Lansinoh® to support and care for them while they enter the messy magic of motherhood. Born from one mother's realization that birthing people often go without the support they need and deserve, Lansinoh proudly stands with mothers all over the world. The brand's journey started with award-winning, doctor-recommended Lanolin Nipple Cream: today, it offers a comprehensive collection of solutions to help new parents navigate pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and pumping. Lansinoh products are available in more than 70 countries and the company is committed to being climate neutral by 2030. For more information, please visit http://www.lansinoh.com or connect with @LansinohUSA on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

