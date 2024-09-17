Lansinoh Launches New Wellness Tea Collection in Partnership with HotTea Mama

As our first step into the nutrition category, this tea range seamlessly complements our existing product portfolio, offering moms even more holistic support during pregnancy and postpartum. Post this

Made with the finest botanical ingredients, HotTea Mama's blends are thoughtfully crafted with premium, organic whole leaves for maximum efficacy and balanced flavor. Their commitment to sourcing high-quality raw materials ensures that every blend is free from artificial additives and maintains its full potency whether the teas are enjoyed hot or iced. All teas are caffeine-free and free of sugar and artificial sweeteners. Designed to support women through pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding, the Lansinoh + HotTea Mama Tea Range includes:

Morning Rescue Pregnancy Tea – Blended with ginger, lemongrass, lemon balm, lemon verbena, and African mint, this tea helps relieve nausea and morning sickness and provides a delicious, sugar-free alternative to sugary ginger chews and lollipops.

Final Push Raspberry Leaf Tea – Blended with peppermint, this tea is crafted with raspberry leaf, also known as the "women's herb," which has traditionally been used to help support women in their final weeks of pregnancy and labor

Milk's Up Lactation Tea – Blended with fenugreek, fennel, aniseed, rosemary, lemon verbena, and nettle, these natural galactagogues help support healthy lactation.

"Our collaboration with Lansinoh highlights our commitment to supporting moms with premium, wellness-focused teas designed for their unique needs," said Bethan Thomas, Tea Scientist and Founder of HotTea Mama. "Lansinoh's renowned expertise in maternal wellness is a valuable asset and we're eager to engage a new audience through this partnership as we pursue our mission of nurturing mom's health."

All three blends of the Lansinoh + HotTea Mama Tea Range are now available for purchase for $14.99 on Lansinoh.com. For more information about Lansinoh, please visit Lansinoh.com or follow @LansinohUSA on Instagram.

About Lansinoh:

For 40 years, new mothers have trusted Lansinoh® to support and care for them while they enter the messy magic of motherhood. Born from one mother's realization that birthing people often go without the support they need and deserve, Lansinoh proudly stands with mothers all over the world. The brand's journey started with award-winning, doctor-recommended Lanolin Nipple Cream: today, it offers a comprehensive collection of solutions to help new parents navigate pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and pumping. Lansinoh products are available in more than 70 countries and the company is committed to being climate neutral by 2030. For more information, please visit http://www.lansinoh.com or connect with @LansinohUSA on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

