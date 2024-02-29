Lansweeper Launches New Services for Managed Service Providers

"With Lansweeper's comprehensive toolset and dedicated support, we've efficiently managed our customers' IT environments, driving growth and optimizing operations," said Martin Dubreuil, Director of Business Services at B2B Cyber Secure. Post this

Lansweeper's asset discovery and inventory solution provides a data foundation for informing virtually any IT use case or scenario. Discovery of all IT, OT, IoT and cloud assets enables MSPs to deliver accurate proposals to customers, accelerating the sales cycle while reducing project risk with visibility into customer environments. MSPs can leverage Lansweeper data to identify new opportunities to upsell and cross-sell services such as hardware or software asset management, CMDB data quality and cybersecurity, creating additional revenue streams. Easy to deploy and use, Lansweeper enables smooth Proof of Concept experiences for MSPs and their customers, and its data is fully extensible through ready-made integrations into the tools MSPs use most.

Lansweeper's new multi-site management portal is a significant update for MSPs, enabling service providers to group customers for a unified view of critical asset data across all sites. In the portal, MSPs can access, filter and export data, and take swift action to pinpoint and remediate issues. MSPs can use the portal for aggregated billing, cross-customer reporting, patch Tuesday reports, custom views, hardware/software lifecycle report and anti-virus reporting. Lansweeper will further expand the portal's capabilities later this year.

Lansweeper's new pay-as-you-go license model is designed for MSPs to help them more effectively manage customer installations. They can now opt to pay monthly for the assets they scan across each installation they are responsible for, without commitments to volume or true-ups.

"Lansweeper has a long-proven track record of helping IT Service providers grow their business while decreasing overall costs," said Christina Klein, Lansweeper's VP of Global Channel Partners. "By partnering with Lansweeper, technology service providers gain not only a powerful asset discovery solution, but also a strategic ally committed to their success."

"Partnering with Lansweeper has been instrumental in transforming our managed IT services," said Martin Dubreuil, Director Business Services at B2B Cyber Secure. "With Lansweeper's comprehensive toolset and dedicated support, we've efficiently managed our customers' IT environments, driving growth and optimizing operations. We've recently started using the new multi-site management features and are foreseeing even greater efficiency and enhanced service delivery in the near future."

With more than 600 partners globally, Lansweeper is committed to helping managed IT service providers grow their business and boost revenue, with a dedicated toolset that helps them manage their customers' environments at scale. Lansweeper partners enjoy a range of benefits, including pay-as-you-go pricing, a comprehensive partner portal, training and now a multi-site portal, which provides a unified view of multiple customers' IT environments in one place. For more information about the Lansweeper partner ecosystem, visit https://www.lansweeper.com/msp.

Lansweeper provides a unique Technology Asset Intelligence platform helping businesses better understand, manage and protect their technology estate and network. Lansweeper helps customers minimize risks and optimize their technology investments by providing actionable insight into their technology estate at all times, offering trustworthy, valuable, and accurate insights about the state of users, devices, and software.

Since its launch in 2004, Lansweeper has been developing a software platform that scans and inventories all IT devices, installed software, and active users on a network – allowing organizations to manage their IT centrally.

The Lansweeper platform currently discovers and monitors over 80 million connected devices from 28,000+ customers, including Mercedes, Michelin, Liverpool FC, Carlsberg, Nestle, IBM, and Samsung, along with governments, banks, NGOs, and universities, driven by its 300+ strong team across the world.

