Lansweeper Report Reveals How MSPs Are Adopting AI to Drive Innovation and Growth

AI's Strategic Role in Growth – An impressive 90% of MSPs recognize AI as vital to their growth strategy, with 63.6% rating it as 'very important.'

Adoption is Still in Progress – Despite its priority status, only 41.5% of respondents report AI integration levels above 25%, indicating that many MSPs are still in the early stages of adoption.

Most Common AI Use Cases – IT monitoring (66.7%) and ticketing & incident management (54.4%) emerged as the top areas where AI is being implemented.

Barriers to AI Implementation – The biggest roadblocks preventing full AI adoption include data quality issues (93.3%), legacy system integration (52.8%), and a shortage of skilled AI professionals (51.8%).

Regional Differences – MSPs in EMEA consider AI more critical to business growth compared to their North American counterparts, while North American MSPs face greater challenges in sourcing skilled AI talent.

Why This Report Matters for MSPs

With AI fundamentally transforming IT services, MSPs must adapt to remain competitive. The report not only highlights emerging trends and challenges but also provides practical recommendations for overcoming barriers such as data quality management, legacy system constraints, and workforce skill gaps.

"AI adoption is not a nice-to-have tech innovation - it has become an essential tool for MSPs looking to optimize operations, enhance service offerings, and drive new revenue opportunities," said Christina Klein, Vice President, Global MSP Business at Lansweeper. "This report equips MSPs with the insights they need to translate AI potential into real, measurable advantages."

Access the Full Report

For a detailed breakdown of AI adoption in the MSP sector, download the full report here: https://www.lansweeper.com/resources/ebooks-white-papers/ai-for-msps/

