Lantern Energy Celebrates 15-Years of Improving Energy Efficiency

The company also moved its headquarters from Norwich to Glastonbury, doubling its space to 10,000 square feet with a newly designed, modern office and adjacent warehouse. The new, more centralized location allows for Lantern Energy to better serve the entire state of Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts and paved the way for significant expansion of its electrical and residential services, with headcount rising by 30 percent in the last five years.

"This company's strength and longevity is thanks to an impressive team, from the office to the field crews, which is committed to the highest standards for our customers and ourselves," said Peter Callan, Principal of Lantern Energy. "In the face of climate change and rising costs of energy, we are proud to be the boots on the ground making a difference for homeowners and businesses, large and small, who care about the environment and need to save money. We continue to seek new and expanded ways to deliver on both counts."

Milestones at the 15-year mark:

2021 - Partner Craig Frenkel retired. Peter Callan became sole proprietor

2022 - Relocated headquarters from Norwich to Glastonbury

2022 - Brandon Hicks became Co-Owner of Lantern Electrical division

2022 - Introduced ground screw installment capabilities

2023 - Launched advanced duct sealing services

Lantern's momentum and growth is continuing in its 15th year, recently fueled by strong organic demand from its strategic partnerships around solar foundations. The company uniquely offers all-in-one site work with in-house resources that include its own backhoes and trailers, enabling Lantern to prepare sites and pour concrete pads in advance of the energy efficiency services it also provides.

"Happy 15th anniversary to Peter Callan's Lantern Energy," said Bryan Garcia, president and chief executive officer of Connecticut Green Bank. "Having worked with Peter on the Neighbor to Neighbor Energy Challenge years ago, it is great to see his company doing well by helping families access clean energy."

About Lantern Energy

For 15 years, Lantern Energy has been helping homeowners and businesses to save money on energy costs and to limit their impact on the environment. One of the only multistate companies providing both residential and commercial energy efficiency services, Lantern Energy has developed a transformative brand not seen in the industry. Ranked as an A+ business by the Better Business Bureau and a Building Performance Goldstar Contractor, the company's success is driven by a commitment to a seamless assessment and installation experience for all their customers, including small and large businesses, and single and multifamily homeowners. Lantern has been an approved contractor and energy efficiency partner to Eversource and United Illuminating for 15 years.

Lantern Energy is based in Glastonbury, CT and has improved the energy efficiency of more than 35,000 homes, apartments and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts. For more information, visit [email protected].

