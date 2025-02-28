Lantern Finance Raises $1 Million+ Pre-Seed Round to Advance Crypto-Backed Lending

Funding will expand access to crypto-backed loans in the US

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lantern Finance, Inc. today announced the successful close of its oversubscribed $1 million+ pre-seed financing round. The funding will accelerate the development of Lantern's next generation crypto-backed lending platform for US-based crypto investors. By allowing users to borrow against their digital assets and receive funds directly into their bank accounts, Lantern Finance fills a critical market gap—enabling them to access liquidity without selling their crypto, avoiding taxable events and preserving long-term upside. This approach delivers speed, simplicity, and regulatory compliance to an otherwise complex process.

"We believe our focus on the safety of client assets, combined with an exceptional customer experience, will set us apart," said Jung Won Kim, Cofounder of Lantern Finance. "With BitGo as our custodian, we ensure that users' assets remain highly secure with insurance while they take advantage of our lending solutions. This new round of funding will allow us to continue building a platform that makes crypto-backed loans both safe and accessible."

A diverse group of institutional and angel investors participated in the round, including Orange DAO, Supermoon Ventures, Andover Ventures, and many others. Their support highlights the industry's growing confidence in Lantern's mission to provide a frictionless link between crypto assets and traditional financial services.

"We're incredibly grateful for the overwhelming participation from both institutional investors and angels," said Prince Jindal, Cofounder of Lantern Finance. "This milestone not only validates the importance of bridging crypto assets to mainstream financial services in a secure, user-friendly manner, but it also positions us to quickly scale, expand, and continue innovating on behalf of our many customers."

Lantern Finance's team brings deep expertise in finance, technology, and digital assets. Having already served countless crypto investors in the past year, the company plans to expand its offerings, explore new product capabilities, and build on its core strengths in security, product, and customer support.

Lantern is a financial services and technology company built for crypto investors. Our mission is to simplify the world of crypto finance by offering a safe, seamless platform where users do more with their crypto assets. Lantern's primary offering is a crypto-backed loan product, which allows clients to safely access loans against their crypto holdings.

