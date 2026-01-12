Lantern Learning Group Announces Executive Leadership Addition, Award Recognition, and Multi-State Expansion in Q4

Lantern Learning Group marked a strong fourth quarter with the addition of a new executive leader, multiple award recognitions, and expansion into new Southeast markets. These milestones reflect the company's continued growth, commitment to academic excellence, and multi-brand strategy in early childhood education.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lantern Learning Group, a rapidly growing family of early childhood education brands, achieved several major milestones in the fourth quarter, including the appointment of a new executive leader, significant award recognition, and strategic expansion into new markets across the Southeast.

MICHELLE JONES JOINS LANTERN LEARNING AS VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMICS AND GROWTH INTEGRATIONS

Lantern Learning is thrilled to welcome Michelle Jones as Vice President of Academics and Growth Integrations. Michelle brings more than 15 years of early childhood education experience, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Milestone Education.

In her new role, Michelle will oversee curriculum excellence, academic strategy, and the seamless integration of newly acquired schools, supporting Lantern's commitment to instructional quality across its growing network.

THE PILLARS CHRISTIAN LEARNING CENTERS RECOGNIZED FOR GROWTH AND EXCELLENCE ACROSS TEXAS

Lantern Learning Group's flagship brand, The Pillars Christian Learning Centers, has been recognized with two prestigious honors celebrating both business growth and community trust. The Pillars earned the San Antonio Business Journal Fast Track Award, which recognizes local businesses demonstrating exceptional growth over the past three years, and was also named Readers' Choice Best Child Care / Day Care in Best of Fort Worth 2025, an award voted on by the Fort Worth community and readers of Fort Worth Magazine.

Together, these recognitions highlight The Pillars' continued expansion, strong program quality, and unwavering commitment to serving families through high-quality, faith-based early education across Texas.

LANTERN LEARNING EXPANDS FOOTPRINT INTO SOUTH CAROLINA

In Q4, Lantern Learning Group officially expanded its operations to the Southeast. The company acquired Palmetto Christian Daycare, now rebranded as The Pillars Christian Learning Center – John's Island, marking the organization's first Pillars location in South Carolina.

Additionally, Lantern launched two new schools under the Smart Cookies brand in Charleston, further strengthening its presence in the Southeast and advancing its multi-brand strategy focused on high-quality, community-rooted early learning.

ABOUT LANTERN LEARNING GROUP

Lantern Learning Group is a growing network of early childhood education brands committed to delivering exceptional care, academic excellence, and mission-driven service. With a diverse portfolio of faith-based, play-based, and traditional preschool programs, Lantern supports students, families, and educators across multiple states, united by a shared purpose to inspire confidence, character, and lifelong achievement.

Media Contact

Danyelle Seneca-Pedrow, Lantern Learning Group, 1 210-729-9982, [email protected], www.lanternlearninggroup.com

SOURCE Lantern Learning Group