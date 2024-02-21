Lanzone Morgan, LLP Secures Over $2.3 Million Verdict in Elder Abuse Case Against Los Angeles Nursing Home

"This verdict is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fighting for the rights of the elderly. It sends a clear message that neglect and abuse will not be tolerated and that facilities, as well as their parent corporations, will be held accountable for their actions." Post this

Testimonies during the trial painted a distressing picture of neglect, including instances where Betsy's call light was out of reach and her phone was unplugged, severely delaying or even preventing timely assistance from staff. This neglect was further underscored by revelations of the facility's understaffing issues.

The jury's decision not only compensated Betsy Jentz for her medical expenses and pain and suffering but also recognized the violation of her rights 132 times, awarding additional damages for Violation of Patient's Bill of Rights. Furthermore, the jury identified Country Villa's joint ventures with Rockport Administrative Services, LLC, and Boardwalk West Financial Services, LLC, finding Rockport, Boardwalk, and Shlomo Rechnitz as alter-egos of Country Villa, implicating them in the abuse and neglect.

Elizabeth Kim, an associate at Lanzone Morgan, LLP, stated, "This verdict is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fighting for the rights of the elderly. It sends a clear message that neglect and abuse will not be tolerated and that facilities, as well as their parent corporations, will be held accountable for their actions."

This landmark case reinforces Lanzone Morgan, LLP's reputation as a defender of elderly rights and underscores the necessity of vigilance and accountability in the care of our senior community.

About Lanzone Morgan, LLP

Lanzone Morgan, LLP is a leading elder abuse law firm, specializing in litigating cases of nursing home and elder abuse. With a deep commitment to defending the rights of elderly and dependent adults, the firm has been a steadfast advocate in securing justice for victims of elder abuse and neglect.

Media Contact

Evan Lamont, Lanzone Morgan, LLP, 1 5625376936, [email protected], https://lanzonemorgan.com

SOURCE Lanzone Morgan, LLP