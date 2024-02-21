Lanzone Morgan, LLP Secures Over $2.3 Million Verdict in Elder Abuse Case Against Los Angeles Nursing Home

Landmark Judgment for Betsy Jentz Marks a Significant Win for Elderly Rights and Nursing Home Accountability
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an emphatic victory for elder justice, Lanzone Morgan, LLP, a prominent elder abuse law firm, announced today a $2,342,800 verdict against Country Villa Wilshire Convalescent Center for the abuse and neglect of 84-year-old Betsy Jentz in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The verdict concludes a thirteen-day trial (Case Number: 22STCV21164) spotlighting the neglect and abuse Betsy suffered during her year-long stay at the facility, which resulted in severe and permanent injuries.
Betsy Jentz, an active senior who had completed 27 LA Marathons, the most recent in 2019, and former assistant to Zsa Zsa Gabor, was admitted to Country Villa in November 2020 for post-hip surgery rehabilitation. Instead of receiving the necessary care and support, according to court filings, Betsy experienced a harrowing ordeal, including at least ten falls that led to a fractured and dislocated shoulder and a fractured pelvis, causing her excruciating pain and permanent shoulder damage.
Testimonies during the trial painted a distressing picture of neglect, including instances where Betsy's call light was out of reach and her phone was unplugged, severely delaying or even preventing timely assistance from staff. This neglect was further underscored by revelations of the facility's understaffing issues.
The jury's decision not only compensated Betsy Jentz for her medical expenses and pain and suffering but also recognized the violation of her rights 132 times, awarding additional damages for Violation of Patient's Bill of Rights. Furthermore, the jury identified Country Villa's joint ventures with Rockport Administrative Services, LLC, and Boardwalk West Financial Services, LLC, finding Rockport, Boardwalk, and Shlomo Rechnitz as alter-egos of Country Villa, implicating them in the abuse and neglect.
Elizabeth Kim, an associate at Lanzone Morgan, LLP, stated, "This verdict is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fighting for the rights of the elderly. It sends a clear message that neglect and abuse will not be tolerated and that facilities, as well as their parent corporations, will be held accountable for their actions."
This landmark case reinforces Lanzone Morgan, LLP's reputation as a defender of elderly rights and underscores the necessity of vigilance and accountability in the care of our senior community.
