LAPD Honors Simin Hashemizadeh with Citizenship Award for Transformative Community Impact

Simin Hashemizadeh, a visionary philanthropist, entrepreneur, and advocate for global empowerment, has been commended by the Los Angeles Police Department. In a heartfelt ceremony, the Los Angeles Police Department honored Simin Hashemizadeh, founder of the Simin Hope Foundation, with a Citizenship Award for her unwavering commitment to children and families in some of the city's most underserved neighborhoods.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award was presented on behalf of Deputy Chief Ruby Flores, by Captain James Lopez at the Hooper Heliport is located on the roof of the C. Erwin Piper Technical Center, the world's largest rooftop airport.

This prestigious citation recognizes Hashemizadeh's impactful work in partnership with the LAPD's Community Safety Bureau across Los Angeles.

Through her foundation, Simin Hashemizadeh has spearheaded numerous outreach initiatives aimed at uplifting disadvantaged youth—providing essential resources, mentorship, educational support, and most importantly, hope. Her dedication has not gone unnoticed by politicians, law enforcement officials and community leaders alike.

"The LAPD is proud to stand with citizens who are not only passionate about making a difference but are actively doing the work to transform lives," said Sgt Felipe Pardo from the Community Safety Bureau. "Simin and her team represent the spirit of public service, and their collaboration with our officers has created real change on the ground."

As part of the day's events, Simin and several volunteers from the Simin Hope Foundation were given a rare behind-the-scenes look at the LAPD Air Support Division. It is centrally located next to Union Station and is home to the largest metropolitan police aviation unit in the U.S. with 17 helicopters. The team spent the morning with pilots and tactical flight officers, gaining insight into the unit's critical role in safeguarding the city from above. The experience highlighted the diverse tools and strategies the LAPD uses to ensure public safety—while also strengthening the bridge between officers and the communities they serve.

"It was an incredible honor to receive this award and to learn more about the brave men and women who protect our neighborhoods," said Simin. "The Simin Hope Foundation is deeply committed to working hand-in-hand with the LAPD and other local partners to ensure every child in Los Angeles has a chance to grow up in a safe and supportive environment."

The ceremony and visit underscored the power of community partnerships in fostering trust and progress. As Simin and her foundation continue to expand their programs, the LAPD has made clear that citizens like her are vital allies in the shared mission of building a stronger, more inclusive Los Angeles. As the founder of the Simin Hope Foundation, she has dedicated years to supporting underserved communities, funding life-changing initiatives, and providing direct aid to individuals facing crisis. Her hands-on approach to philanthropy has made her a respected figure among nonprofit leaders, civic partners, and the many families her work has touched.

She is stepping into one of the most dynamic chapters of her career. With her highly anticipated new children's book nearing release—and both a feature documentary and a major film currently in development—Hashemizadeh is expanding her impact from the boardroom and community spaces to screens and bookshelves around the world.

Beyond her charitable mission, Hashemizadeh is an accomplished business leader. She manages a diverse portfolio of enterprises, including three prominent medical centers in Los Angeles, where she oversees operations focused on accessible, compassionate healthcare. Her entrepreneurial work—spanning wellness, medical services, and community-focused ventures—reflects a lifelong commitment to helping people live healthier, more empowered lives.

Her upcoming projects will share that spirit with a wider audience. The new book teaches children the value of respect for others. The documentary and film—both in progress with respected creative partners—will bring her story to screen, highlighting her resilience, drive, and unwavering belief in hope as a force for change.

"I've always believed that when you lift others, you rise with them," Hashemizadeh says. "This next chapter is about sharing that message more broadly—and inspiring people to see what's possible."

The Simin Hope Foundation, led by businesswoman and philanthropist Simin Hashemizadeh, continues its mission to support unhoused individuals, at-risk youth, and underserved families with a series of impactful events this fall and winter.

Simin and her Foundation will be at the White House Restaurant Anaheim on Nov 23rd, for the Annual Tree Lighting Celebration and will be making toy donations for the Caterina's Club.

This holiday season Simin will be donating and sign copies of her books for local schools "Simin's Snowy Surprise," "Let's eat with Simin" and "Simin teaches respect!" These are all books designed to teach life lessons to elementary children. The first book actually follows a little girl who left Iran after the revolution and comes to the USA where she is surprised to see homeless people on the streets . The little girl is determined to do something about it.

There will be a special surprise for two schools in Los Angeles!

With major releases on the horizon and her continued leadership across philanthropy and business, Simin Hashemizadeh stands ready to influence, empower, and uplift not just in Los Angeles, but on a global scale.

About the Simin Hope Foundation

The Simin Hope Foundation is dedicated to empowering underserved communities by providing access to healthcare, education, and family support services. Through direct outreach, collaborative events, and strategic partnerships, the Foundation works to give individuals the tools they need to build brighter futures. With a commitment to strengthening the family unit, breaking negative cycles, and expanding access to medical and emotional care, the Foundation wishes to proud to announce its participation in several high-impact community events throughout Los Angeles and continues it's weekly support to the homeless families on Los Angeles streets.

