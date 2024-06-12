Laplink Introduces PCmover Profile Migrator Enterprise Edition

"With our PCmover Profile Migrator Enterprise Edition, IT managers can predefine the migration experience and even implement a low-touch or zero-touch process. This reduces the overall project time and reduces IT labor, lowering the cost of implementing Entra ID." - Laplink CEO Thomas Koll Post this

FLEXAMIT, a cloud-focused IT consulting company based in Belgium, has found Laplink's PCmover Profile Migrator (PPM) to be a time-saving game changer for their business and their enterprise customers. FLEXAMIT implemented Microsoft Entra ID for a major European car dealer's 1,200 Windows PC users, saving significant time and expanding client capacity. "At this moment, with PCmover Profile Migrator, on average, we can migrate one user profile within 15 to 20 minutes. If we didn't have the software, it would take us at least an hour per profile," said FLEXAMIT Founder Wim van Sprundel.

Currently, Laplink offers PCmover Profile Migrator Small Business Edition for same device profile migration such as local AD profile contents copied to another Microsoft Entra ID profile on the same PC. Now, PCmover Profile Migrator Enterprise Edition seamlessly incorporates this functionality with an automated workflow into a product designed for large-scale projects. PCmover is also the ideal solution for transferring data between any user-profiles on the same device, such as from a profile associated with a former domain to a new user profile on a new domain.

"Making the move to Microsoft Entra ID makes a lot of sense for enterprises that need to simplify their active directory infrastructure and harmonize directories after M&A, corporate restructuring, or IT cost cutting," said Thomas Koll, Laplink CEO. "PCmover Profile Migrator is a key tool to assist with this move. Now, with our Enterprise Edition, IT managers can predefine the migration experience and even implement a low-touch or zero-touch process. This reduces the overall project time and reduces IT labor, lowering the cost of implementing Entra ID."

PCmover Profile Migrator Enterprise Edition is also essential for organizations supporting remote workforces and adopting a hybrid identity model that creates a common user identity with authorization to all resources, regardless of location. Companies using Microsoft Entra ID to sync users between Microsoft Entra ID and a local AD will find PCmover offers an efficient solution for the first step in the process – moving local AD user profiles to Microsoft Entra ID.

Many organizations have recognized the benefits of PCmover Profile Migrator. Engineered Air Balance (EAB), a leading authority in total air system balancing for large enterprise heating, cooling, and ventilation saw a 50% time savings using PCmover for user profile migrations as part of implementing Microsoft Entra. EAB's IT Manager Roger Lenz said, "Using PCmover Profile Migrator has helped make our IT team more efficient in getting their work done. We did this project in less than half the time we usually do with PCmover. Profile migrations are not our primary focus, so it's great to have that time-consuming task automated. PCmover Profile Migrator has significantly reduced delays and downtime, allowing our engineers to get back into the field quicker."

For more than 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise Windows endpoint migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

