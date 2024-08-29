Laplink Introduces PCmover with Artificial Intelligence

"Thanks to our collaboration with Laplink, transitioning to an Intel Core Ultra AI PC can be easier and more secure with PCmover." - Jen Larsen, GM, Commercial Client Segment – Client Computing Group at Intel. Post this

"The AI PC is a very important new class of computers that is changing the business landscape. These are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs that can perform trillions of operations per second, all to power your productivity and creativity," said Thomas Koll, Laplink CEO. "Laplink PCmover with AI helps you to move from an old PC to a new AI PC faster and easier than ever before which provides the foundation you need to use all of the exciting new AI-enhanced applications and tools that are now available."

PCmover with AI leverages generative AI which makes PCmover more powerful and easier to use than ever before. PCmover with AI provides increased functionality and enhances the user's interaction with the software by providing real-time feedback and information to the user.

"There are immense benefits to be derived from using a new AI PC. However, some users may be intimidated by what they consider to be complexities of moving from an old PC to a new AI PC. PCmover with AI eliminates those concerns by making it quick and easy to move anything you want, like photos, music, videos, documents, and even applications from your old PC to your new AI PC," said Dan Spear, Laplink CTO. "Laplink's AI assistant within PCmover will support you through every step of your PCmover transfer plan."

PCmover's intelligent process determines and confirms the best available connection such as Wi-FI direct, network, Ethernet cable, USB cable, or Thunderbolt 3/4 for users' data transfer and then guides users through a recommended transfer plan. This transfer plan includes an AI-generated summary report that's an easy-to-read explanation of what will or will not be transferred and an option for natural language interaction for the user to ask questions or specify changes. For example, users can click to see more information about apps and see a listing of what apps will or won't be transferred with explanations of why or why not in a detailed report.

In addition, PCmover now provides users with a chat interface for communication during transfers. The chat function uses AI to proactively informs users about the status of transfers and highlights possible issues and recommendations.

"Leveraging the most advanced AI PC on Intel Core Ultra provides the necessary power, performance, and security to allow our customers to confidently take advantage of AI-enabled apps that increased productivity and accelerate business outcomes," said Jen Larsen, GM, Commercial Client Segment – Client Computing Group at Intel. "Thanks to our collaboration with Laplink, transitioning to an Intel Core Ultra AI PC can be easier and more secure with PCmover, whether you're upgrading an enterprise fleet in the public or private sector, a small business, or just a computer for home use."

