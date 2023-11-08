Laplink Reduces Support Costs with Copilot for RMM; Laplink Sofware's remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution now leverages OpenAI

"Integrating OpenAI to power copilot functionality for RMM is the next step in our commitment to enabling more cost-effective IT." - Thomas Koll, CEO, Laplink Software Post this

"Laplink Everywhere reduces IT labor and increases end-user productivity," said Thomas Koll, CEO of Laplink Software Inc. "It's the only RMM solution that fully supports all Intel vPro devices. And now, by leveraging the power of OpenAI, we're making it easier than ever for support staff to solve problems encountered by end users."

Laplink Everywhere with Copilot not only provides information about what events are happening throughout an organization, but also a deeper understanding of why these events occur, along with possible consequences and solutions. This AI-powered tool surfaces contextual information instantly, so there's no need to search for information. It also highlights the potential ramifications if a problem is not handled promptly.

"We're committed to helping IT get their job done faster and better, driving down the costs to set up and manage Windows PCs," continued Koll. "PCmover Enterprise is the leader for reducing data migration costs associated with PC refresh, and now, Laplink Everywhere is dramatically simplifying and reducing PC support costs. Integrating OpenAI to power copilot functionality for RMM is the next step in our commitment to enabling more cost-effective IT."

Laplink Everywhere is the only RMM solution fully integrated with Intel vPro, unlocking the full power of vPro and vPro Essentials for small to mid-sized organizations.

Laplink Everywhere with new AI functionality powered by OpenAI is available for preview. If you would like to request access to the preview, please email [email protected] and include 'LE copilot preview" in the subject line.

About Laplink Software

For more than 40 years, Laplink continues to be a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise PC migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Media Contact

Neil Minetto, Laplink Software, 1 5034700197, [email protected], www.laplink.com

Megan McKenzie, McKenzie Worldwide for Laplink Software, 1 5034700197, [email protected], www.mckenzieworldwide.com

