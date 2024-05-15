Laplink Software Celebrates 41 Years of Business Success

"We understand that setting up and managing computers can be a daunting task, so we've made it our mission to take the headache out of moving from an old PC to a new PC." - Laplink Software CEO Thomas Koll Post this

Laplink has helped millions of individuals, small businesses, and enterprises transfer their data safely and securely over the years. Today, PCmover is the top-selling software of its kind and the de facto industry standard. PCmover Professional dominates the consumer market, as does PCmover Business for SMBs. PCmover Enterprise is also widely recognized as the leading solution for organizations performing Windows operating system and hardware refresh projects. With PCmover Enterprise, IT administrators can customize rules and policies and automate the entire transfer process, or have end users execute a predefined experience with just a few clicks. The resulting efficiencies have saved organizations around the world countless hours of valuable IT time and resources.

In the Summer of 2024, Laplink will introduce another innovative product: PCmover AI. PCmover AI will make it easier for users to understand the PC migration process, and interact with a conversational AI interface to change and manage the migration process. With PCmover AI, users can preview the migration results, change profiles, settings, or selections by simply interacting with the AI assistant for a better result. "Don't move Microsoft Office" or "Don't move any video files" are commands resulting in the desired migration outcome. The AI assistant will create the machine commands to alter the transfer, eliminating the need for users to configure the transfer with multiple clicks. To register for a preview copy, please visit ai.laplink.com.

Laplink History — Watch the timeline video

1983 – Laplink Software was founded as Traveling Software in Bothell, Washington, when the IBM Personal Computer was just two years old. The company released an innovative application called Laplink that allowed users to transfer files between two computers using a serial cable. The program was an instant success, becoming one of the most popular utilities on the market.

1992 – Laplink for Windows was released. Before the internet became widely available, transferring files between computers was a tedious process that often involved floppy disks and sometimes the need to split files into smaller segments. Laplink changed all that by allowing users to transfer files over a serial or parallel cable. The program was easy to use and transferred files quickly and efficiently. It was so successful that it became synonymous with the company's name. Even today, many people still refer to file transfer software as "Laplink", even if they are using a different product.

1997 - Laplink Gold was released as a groundbreaking product that revolutionized file transfer and remote computer access and control via the internet, making it possible for users to access their home or work computer from anywhere in the world, as long as they had an internet connection. It was a game changer for businesses, and it cemented Laplink (as the company was now known) as a software industry leader.

2003 - Thomas Koll, former Corporate VP at Microsoft and former chairman and CEO of Infowave Software, became Laplink Chairman and CEO.

2004 – Since 2004, the company's flagship product, PCmover, has been used by millions of people worldwide to transfer their files, data, and settings from one computer to another. Over the years, Laplink has expanded its product line to include other software solutions such as Laplink Sync, Laplink DiskImage, and Laplink SafeErase.

2014 - Microsoft partnered with Laplink to provide Windows users with free data transfer software for users moving off of Windows XP, which had reached its end-of-support date.

2022 – In partnership with Intel, Laplink released its new cloud-based Laplink Everywhere, a robust remote monitoring and management solution designed specifically for small to mid-sized businesses looking to manage devices for employees working from anywhere.

For more information about Laplink's products, services, to learn more about the company's history, and to join in celebrating its 41st anniversary, please visit go.laplink.com/laplink-celebrates-41-years.

For more than 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise Windows endpoint migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

