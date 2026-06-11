Laqwacia Simpkins Named 2026 40 Under 40 Honoree for Leadership, Innovation, and Impact in Higher Education

This award reflects the collective efforts of our team, the trust of our clients, the support of our partners, and the unwavering belief that we can create meaningful change through innovation and service. Post this

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it represents far more than an individual achievement," said Simpkins. "It reflects the collective efforts of our team, the trust of our clients, the support of our partners, and the unwavering belief that we can create meaningful change through innovation and service."

Since founding AMSimpkins & Associates alongside her husband and business partner, Maurice Simpkins, the company has become a trusted leader in higher education technology, helping institutions strengthen enrollment integrity, combat application fraud, and improve operational efficiency through innovative solutions.

The company's flagship platform, S.A.F.E. (Student Application Fraudulent Examination), has helped colleges and universities identify fraudulent activity, protect institutional resources, and safeguard opportunities for legitimate students. Through continued innovation in identity verification, fraud detection, and enrollment security, AMSA has emerged as a national voice in the fight against higher education fraud.

Over the past several years, Simpkins has also become a recognized advocate for enrollment integrity and fraud prevention, contributing to national conversations surrounding identity fraud, artificial intelligence, financial aid abuse, and institutional trust. Her work has helped bring increased awareness to the growing challenges facing colleges and universities while providing practical solutions to address them.

"The late nights, sacrifices, risks, and countless hours of dedication were all driven by a shared vision," Simpkins added. "Maurice is a master of his craft, and together we built something greater than ourselves—a mission-driven organization committed to protecting students and supporting institutions across the nation."

The 40 Under 40 recognition highlights leaders who are redefining industries, creating measurable impact, and demonstrating exceptional leadership within their organizations and communities.

For Simpkins, the award serves as both a milestone and a reminder that the work is far from complete.

"While I am honored by this recognition, I remain focused on the future. Our mission has always been bigger than technology. It is about strengthening trust, protecting opportunity, and helping institutions serve students with integrity. The best chapters of our story are still ahead."

About Laqwacia Simpkins

Laqwacia Simpkins is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AMSimpkins & Associates, a nationally recognized technology and consulting firm specializing in higher education solutions. A first-generation entrepreneur, she has dedicated her career to helping institutions improve enrollment integrity, combat fraud, and leverage technology to better serve students. Her leadership has helped position AMSA as an industry leader in enrollment security, identity verification, and higher education innovation.

About AMSimpkins & Associates

AMSimpkins & Associates is a leading provider of higher education technology solutions, specializing in enrollment integrity, fraud prevention, identity verification, data integration, and student success initiatives. The company's innovative solutions help colleges and universities protect resources, streamline operations, and strengthen trust throughout the student lifecycle.

Media Contact

LAQWACIA SIMPKINS, AMSimpkins and Associates, 1 6786824193, [email protected], AMSimpkins and Associates

SOURCE AMSimpkins and Associates